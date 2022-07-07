Web Scale IT Market Growth, Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players and Potential of Industry Till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the WEB SCALE IT market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the WEB SCALE IT market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Web Scale IT market to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

In the era of globalization’ all the organizations are using data centers that can virtualize application workloads. Almost 50% of the data centers now are shifting to public clouds for their growing data storage need. Moreover’ traditional servers are connected over a network architecture which is complex to scale and manage. Due to this’ data centers are deploying technologies such as virtualization’ social media’ and big data. The highly virtualized data center requires a high performance infrastructure which can scale rapidly on increasing demand and keep the cost low. Thus’ the system requires a dynamic data centre – Web Scale IT- that will deliver cloud capabilities for the large providers in the enterprises.

The need to improve efficiency and lower the cost’ reducing complexities in handling the amount of data and the growth of digital technologies will support the Web Scale IT market. Web-scale technologies were first deployed by large companies such as Google’ Facebook’ and Amazon as they have lot of data to handle and there was a need for a single and dynamic data center.

Reportocean analyst estimates the Web Scale IT market to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Major players included in the report are VmWare’ Nutanix’ and Rackspace. The Web Scale IT market is segmented by technologies’ end-users’ and regions. North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution’ while Latin America (LA) and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to expand the market in the upcoming years.

The study covers and analyses “Global Web Scale IT market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it will help the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The web scale datacenters were started by cloud providers and IT vendors those wanted to integrate their solutions together. Organizations present in the market design their solutions using complex OS and sophisticated technology on account of efficient and high speed connectivity. In addition’ WAN services are mostly relying on web-scale infrastructure for improvement in the storage infrastructure.

The entire system includes a system-defined architecture that helps in quick’ scalable’ and flexible distribution of services leveraging continuous optimal principles. The features included in the web scale IT are collaborative principles’ web-oriented architectures’ designing of data centers’ knowledge distribution and innovation centric’ velocity-focused processes’ and programmable management. The IT services enable the shift from traditional scale-up to scale-out architecture that leverages open source hardware and software coupled at low-cost. This will result in better scalability’ flexibility’ reliability’ and low ownership cost owing to less maintenance cost.

There are many factors driving the market for web scale IT which includes demand for wireless communication’ adoption of cloud-based services’ increase in development of government regulations’ and growing number of cybercrimes. Increase of cyber threats and use of cloud-based services are pressurizing the datacenter providers to integrate with the security providers to come up with new features and capabilities for the web scale IT market especially for the verticals such as energy’ utilities’ BFSI’ and education.

Web-scale IT demands less focus on frameworks such as ITIL and more on lean and agile models. These model benefits smaller companies against the large-scale organizations’ and hence are estimated to witness high growth over the forecast period. Web-scale IT enables practices of large web innovators into every business through components’ including open source software’ commodity hardware’ hybrid cloud’ and web-oriented architecture. Availability of capacity and performance management skills for horizontally scaled architectures is further expected to hinder the web-scale IT market growth over the coming years.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Amazon Web Services

VmWare

Google

Nutanix

EMC

Dell

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco

HP

Intel

Scale Computing Inc.

Pivot3 Inc.

SimpliVity Corp.

Nexenta Systems’ Inc.

