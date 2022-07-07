MIDDLE EAST CYBER SECURITY Market 2022 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the MIDDLE EAST CYBER SECURITY market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the MIDDLE EAST CYBER SECURITY market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Middle East cyber security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% during the period 2016-2022.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR51

Cyber security has become a key problem for all types of organizations and they have been increasing their spending on cyber security services/products/solutions to reduce the security issues (e.g. Aerospace & Defense’ Retail and BFSI) and to protect data from the hackers.

In this region’ government’ BFSI’ and energy & utilities organizations are under cyber-attacks and are targeted more by cyber-attackers. Due to this’ there is a huge demand for better security products. The GCC region has become the center point for cyber-attacks because of the region’s strategic and economic significance. In GCC region’ government’ education’ and BFSI industries are the most targeted verticals by cyber attackers.

The increase in cyber threats’ digitalization initiatives’ and investment in homeland security are driving the market. The Middle East cyber security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% during the period 2016-2022.

The Middle East cyber security market is analysed based on five segments – security types’ solutions’ services’ verticals’ and countries.

The security types segment is analysed based on cloud security’ wireless security’ network security’ and application security. Cloud security is one of the important factors for organizations (small to larger) and adoption of this security will help enterprises in terms of reducing capital expenditure’ increasing the productivity’ business agility’ ease of adaptation to market’ and data protection. The cloud security market revenue is expected to reach $20.20 billion by 2022.

Request Sample PDF copy of the report @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR51

The services segment is analysed based on consulting service’ managed security service’ and integration services. The services market revenue is expected to reach $34.37 billion by 2022.

The Middle East cyber security market is also analysed by verticals – BFSI’ Energy & Utilities’ Retail & wholesale distribution’ IT & Telecom’ Aerospace & Defence’ Manufacturing’ Healthcare’ Transportation & Logistics’ Government’ Hospitality’ Media & Entertainment’ and Education. The BFSI and Energy & Utilities industries are going to contribute around 34% of the market share for the Middle East cyber security market in 2016. The Education and Transportation & Logistics verticals are set to be the emerging verticals for the Middle East cyber security market growth in the upcoming years

The study covers and analyzes “Middle East Cyber Security Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Oman

Turkey

Yemen

Israel

Jordan

Increasing demand for digital technology and mobile applications by private & public industries in middle countries have created the enormous business opportunities for cyber security vendors. Moreover’ billions of investment in cyber security products from the enterprises have made this region as an attractive destination for the business expansion.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR51

Today’ IoE/IoT innovative technology is forcing industry players to offer a wide range of services for their customers to improve customer experience and loyalty. The enterprises are considering digital technology as a new business strategy for the revenue growth and to increase the footprints across the globe. Moreover’ in the near future’ most of the organizations will adopt the digital technology that will directly impact on the cyber security market.

The Middle East Cyber Security market is analyzed based on five major segments’ namely services’ solutions’ security type’ verticals’ and countries. Further’ the report also covers market share’ and market metrics such as drivers and restraints. The Middle East Cyber Security market is expected to reach $55.73 billion by 2022.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Cisco System’ Inc.

Checkpoint Software Technology

McAfee

Booz Allen Hamilton’ Inc.

Symantec Corp

BAE Systems Intelligence and Security

Accenture Plc.

Kaspersky Lab Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Cap Gemini S.A.

Microsoft Corp.

Ixtel Technologies

Argus Cyber Security Inc.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR51

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Industrial automation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

Country-specific trends and market analysis

Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR51

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATESTel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/