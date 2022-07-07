DESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS Market Share, Global Size, Trends, Growth, Segmentation, Development, Outlook and Forecast by 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the DESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the DESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Descriptive Analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Over the past few years’ there is a drastic increase in the volume of data due to increasing adoption of digital technology’ big data’ and advanced technologies in all the industries. The enterprises are aggressively moving towards adoption of analytics techniques to analyse structured and unstructured data and get the valuable insights to make better decisions. The descriptive analytics provides valuable information about the past business failure or success. These insights help the business to make better business plans and make success in the future business. The descriptive analytics tools are being widely adopted in all the industry sectors and are the primary elements in analytics tree.

The increasing adoption of digital technologies’ the need of analytics’ increasing return on investments (ROI)’ and a huge amount of data creation have led the organizations to adopt descriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the period 2016-2022.

The descriptive analytics market is analyzed based on verticals and regions. Verticals include BFSI’ Retail & Consumer Goods’ and Healthcare’ Telecom and Energy & Utilities and others. Globally’ BFSI and Retail verticals are set to be the major verticals and are contributing more than 42% of the market share in 2016 and Healthcare industry is set to be the emerging market in the next six to seven years. In addition’ customer analytics and risk analytics are expected to outperform for analytics market growth in every industry sector followed by financial analytics and sales & marketing analytics.

Regions covered are North America’ Latin America’ Western Europe’ Central Eastern Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Latin America. North America is set to be the leading region for the descriptive analytics market growth followed by Western Europe. The increasing spending on advance technologies’ digital technologies’ Internet of Things (IoT) are few major drivers expected to support the descriptive analytics market.

The report also helps in getting complete picture (vertical market opportunity’ regional market opportunity’ challenges’ current market trends’ future market trends’ evolution’ technology road map’ etc.) of the descriptive analytics.

The key players covered in the report are IBM’ Oracle’ Dell’ Accenture’ TCS’ Infosys’ SAP’ Microsoft’ etc.

The study covers and analyses the “Descriptive Analytics” market globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Over the past few years' there is a drastic increase in the volume of data due to increasing adoption of digital technology' big data and advanced technologies in all the industries. The enterprises are aggressively moving towards adoption of analytics techniques to analyse structured and unstructured data to get the valuable insights to make better decisions. The descriptive analytics tools are being widely adopted in all the industry sectors and are primary elements in analytics tree. The descriptive analytics provides valuable information about the past business failure or success' these insights help the business to make better business plans to make success in the future business. The increasing adoption of digital technologies' the need of analytics' and increasing return on investments (ROI) are few of the major drivers for descriptive analytics market growth.

Reportocean Research forecasts the Descriptive Analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The descriptive analytics market is analyzed based on two major segments – verticals and regions. Regions include North America’ Western Europe’ Asia Pacific’ Central Eastern Europe’ Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is set to be the strongest performer for the analytics market growth followed by Western Europe. Verticals include BFSI’ Retail & Consumer Goods’ Healthcare’ Energy & Utilities and Telecom industry. BFSI industry is expected to outperform the analytics market growth followed by Retail & Consumer goods.

Key Players Covered in the Report

IBM Corp.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Oracle Corp.

Dell Inc.

EMC Corp.

Accenture Plc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

FICO

SAP

Microsoft Corp.

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Tableau Software Inc.

