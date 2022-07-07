Smart Street Lighting Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2022 to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Smart Street Lighting market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Smart Street Lighting market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Smart Street Lighting market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

India is one of the biggest smart lighting markets in Asia Pacific. It is predicted that the investments in smart lighting will double in the country and around 27.5 million street lamps will be replaced with LED lamps in the coming 2-3 years. One of the key reasons for replacing the traditional high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) is that they consume a lot of energy and generate a lot of heat. Thus’ with the growing awareness and to reduce the carbon footprints’ the government has started replacing the traditional street lights with smart street lights. Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Himachal Pradesh (HP) have started working on the smart street lighting projects. These smart street lighting poles can be turned “ON” or “OFF” through the smart devices. Most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors which turn “ON” whenever there is a movement near the pole.

the "Smart Street Lighting Market in India" will grow at an estimated CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Key players covered in the report are GE Lighting’ Philips Lighting’ Acuity Brands’ Osram Licht AG’ Eveready Industries India Ltd.’ Bajaj Electricals’ Havells India Ltd.’ and SYSKA LED Lights. The report provides a comprehensive review of connectivity technologies’ lighting lamps’ and network components’ upcoming and on-going smart street lighting projects in the country.

The study covers and analyzes the “Smart Street Lighting” market in India. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiative’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Indian Market

With the increasing energy requirements and the need to reduce the effect of the global warming’ the countries across the globe have started investing on emerging efficient outdoor street lighting systems. The smart lighting lamps generate less heat and consume less energy. The smart street lighting poles automatically adjust the brightness according to the time of the day. These smart lighting solutions can be operated manually as well as remotely. At present’ most of the governments across the globe have completely banned or have implemented strict rules and regulations for the usage of high energy consumable lighting lamps such as incandescent and LED lamps.

In few parts of India already the adoption of LED street lighting has be implemented. But still the adoption of smart street lighting is at nascent state’ it is expected that in next five years most part of the country will be implemented with smart street lightings.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Philips

OSRAM Licht AG

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

SYSKA LED Lights

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Cisco System Inc.

Intel Corporation

Wipro Lighting

Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Kii Corp.

NTL Electronics India Ltd.

