Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan only Asian country invited to US-Lithuania conference

4-member delegation scheduled to participate in discussions about democracy

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/07 17:34
Deputy Foreign Minister Tseng, Legislator Chiu, Envoy Hsiao Bi-khim, and Legislator Lin in Lithuania. 

Deputy Foreign Minister Tseng, Legislator Chiu, Envoy Hsiao Bi-khim, and Legislator Lin in Lithuania.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is the only Asian country with a delegation attending a freedom seminar marking the centenary of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and the United States in Vilnius, reports said Thursday (July 7).

Unofficial relations between Taiwan and the Baltic nation have improved over the past year amid Chinese anger over the name of a new Taiwan office in Vilnius. Lithuania is expected to open its own representation in Taipei in September.

At Thursday’s conference, Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Tseng (曾厚仁), top envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) and Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) would represent Taiwan, CNA reported.

Tseng will participate in a discussion under the theme “Defining Europe Whole and Free,” while Hsiao, Chiu, and Lin were scheduled to speak at the “Global Arena of the Fight for Freedom.”

While Taiwan was the only Asian country present at the conference, senior officials and politicians from the U.S., Ukraine and Belarus would either be present or address the event by video conferencing, reports said.
Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuania relations
US-Lithuania relations
Hsiao Bi-khim
Harry Tseng
MOFA
Chiu Chih-wei
Lin Ching-yi
freedom
democracy

RELATED ARTICLES

European Parliament passes report urging promotion of economic cooperation with Taiwan
European Parliament passes report urging promotion of economic cooperation with Taiwan
2022/07/06 10:14
Taiwan monitors Russian, Chinese navy near disputed Diaoyutai Islands
Taiwan monitors Russian, Chinese navy near disputed Diaoyutai Islands
2022/07/05 14:01
Taiwan slams China for intervening in its diplomacy
Taiwan slams China for intervening in its diplomacy
2022/07/05 11:52
Taiwan Top Gun squadron story mirrors 'Top Gun: Maverick' movie
Taiwan Top Gun squadron story mirrors 'Top Gun: Maverick' movie
2022/07/04 15:39
Singer Jacky Cheung defends use of slogan 'Hong Kong add oil'
Singer Jacky Cheung defends use of slogan 'Hong Kong add oil'
2022/07/04 10:58