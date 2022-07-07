Migrant workers can now view Taiwan work documents online

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Migrant workers and their employers can now access their employment documents on a new website in one of five languages.

On Wednesday (July 6), the Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced that it has launched a new online system that enables migrant workers and their employers to access employment documents. The website, which is called the "Online Application and Inquiry Download System for foreign workers," has Chinese, English, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai versions.

Typically, employers who hire migrant workers often communicate with their foreign staff through labor brokers, which often withhold important work-related documents such as employment permits. When a migrant worker wishes to end their contract and retrieve the relevant documents, they may encounter an unscrupulous broker that withholds the documents until they receive an arbitrary fee.

In order to enable migrant workers and employers to directly obtain employment documents such as a work permit or permission to change employers, the MOL on Wednesday announced that it created the new website. The new site allows workers and employers to query specific documents and download them, eliminating the need to inquire with the MOL to reissue the documentation.

Concerned that migrant workers would struggle with the site's Chinese interface, the MOL has added foreign language versions. After logging into the system with a National Health Insurance card or an alien citizen natural person certificate, foreign workers can immediately begin searching for and tracking documents and confirm information on their employer, content of their work permit, and employer transfer records.

As for employers, they can log into the system with their ID card issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Certification Authority or Citizen Digital Certificate. Once logged in, they can immediately begin inquiries and download foreign worker application documents, approval of employment permits for migrant workers, and permission to change employers.