Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2022 to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Companion Animal Diagnostics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Companion Animal Diagnostics Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market By animal Type .Horses, Dogs, Cats,

Other Companion Animals), By Application .Clinical Pathology, Virology,

Bacteriology, Parasitology and Other), By Technology .Molecular Diagnostics

Urinalysis, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry), By End

User .Research Institutes and Universities, Veterinary Reference

Laboratories, Veterinary Hospitals, and Clinics), By Geography .North

America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Forecast up to 2026)

The companion animal diagnostics market provides crucial insights for the development

of a treatment regimen that enhances the quality of overall animal healthcare. Animal

diagnostics is a high-tech market with various companies offering advanced molecular

testing products. Furthermore, the rising demand for fully automated and semi-

automated diagnostic tests is anticipated to further spur the demand for companion

animal diagnostics. Automatic testing tools will result in efficient handling of large

volumes of samples and increased productivity, whereas the tests are cost-effective and

cover a wide range of diseases. The growth of companion animal diagnostics is projected

to propel in the future by the emerging use of micro fluids and miniaturization, among

others supported commercialization and development of Vitro diagnostic devices and

imaging systems.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market : Geographic Distribution .2026)North America% Asia Pacific% Europe% North America was estimated to share the largest regional market for companion animal diagnostics with large number of animal diagnostics centres Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period because of factors such as rise in pet adoption, increased awareness about animal health Europe is second largest market with increasing spending on animal health and growing advanced testing centers Row%

The purview of the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market is defined in the market analysis as follows:

? Animal Type: Market Size & Analysis

? Horses

? Dogs

? Cats

? Other Companion Animals

Based on animal type, the market is segmented into horses, dogs, cats, and other

animals. Among them, dogs accounted for the largest market share in 2019, which was

the result of the increasing incidence of obesity, diabetes, cancer, and other major

diseases among dogs. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention .APOP)

report, 56% of dogs were recorded as obese in the U.S. in 2019. Obesity increases the

possibility of joint problems, cancer, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. Increasing

animal healthcare expenditure, especially in the developed regions, is propelling the

growth. The rise in awareness among pet owners has resulted in a frequent diagnosis of

glucose levels, thus increasing the demand for glucose monitors.

Research Methodology:

The companion animal diagnostics market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum

combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an

irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an

integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts

and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with

realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of

different categories of primary participants is given below:

Primary Participant Share22%26%30%22%GEOGRAPHYNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of World47%16%37%COMPANYTeir 1Teir 2Teir 3

? Application: Market Size & Analysis

? Clinical Pathology

? Virology

? Bacteriology

? Parasitology

? Other

The application market is categorized into clinical pathology, bacteriology, virology,

parasitology, and other applications, owing to the growing volume of various pathology

tests performed in pets. Clinical pathology is further divided into cytopathology, clinical

chemistry, endocrinology, coagulation, hematology, immunohematology, urinalysis, and

general pathology. The clinical pathology tests are taken as the first tool for the

assessment of disease patterns as it gives an understanding of disease mechanism and

progression, which is crucial for the development of new treatments. The growing

concern among pet owners about pet health is a key factor propelling the demand for

innovative diagnostic products.

? Technology: Market Size & Analysis

? Molecular Diagnostics

? Polymer Chain Reaction Tests

? Microarrays

? Other Molecular Diagnostic Products

? Urinalysis

? Urinalysis Clips & Cartridges

? Urine Analyzers

? Urine Test Strips

? Hematology

? Hematology Cartridges

? Hematology Analyzers

? Immunodiagnostics

? Clinical Biochemistry

Amidst these segments, the molecular diagnostics technology is assumed to have a

major share in the market. The need for authentic, specific, and quick methods to

identify chronic diseases and genetic disorders in the early stages is expected to boost

the molecular diagnostics market for companion animal diagnostics.

? Based on End-User

? Research Institutes and Universities

? Veterinary Reference Laboratories

? Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

? Based on Geography:

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

Globally the animal diagnostics market is divided into five major regions, namely, North

America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America was

estimated to share the largest regional market for companion animal diagnostics.

Somehow, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the

forecast period because of factors such as rise in pet adoption, increased awareness

about animal health, and dramatically increasing per capita animal health expenditure,

specifically in India and China.

The factors enhancing this market growth are cost- beneficial service, approachable software to everyone in the business for providing valuable solutions for the firm.

The report also includes the analysis of major players in the Companion Animal

Diagnostics market. Some of the major players consist of IDvet, Randox Laboratories,

Ltd, Mindray Medical International Limited, Skyla, Bionote Inc, Scil Animal Care

Company GmbH, Unit Medical Electronic Co., Ltd, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Nova

Biomedical, and Fassisi GmbH.

This report will help the market players to analyze the key market trends, market dynamics, and dynamic needs of the end-users.

The qualitative and quantitative analysis will provide deep insights into the user experience of the report.

? The competitive analysis of the major players in the market gives the freedom to

the users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation,

partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

? This report also provides the insights of leading players in various types of

analysis like SWOT analysis, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading

players

? The quantitative and exhaustive analysis of the market enables users to

understand the facts of the market across four major regions

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

