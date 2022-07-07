Dental Imaging Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2022 to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Dental Imaging market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The estimated market value of Dental Imaging in 2020 is $2.81 billion, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the coming years and predicted to reach a value of $4.51 billion in 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.�?�

Dental Imaging Market By Product .Extraoral Imaging Systems,

and Intraoral Imaging Systems), By Application .Implantology,

Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, and

Other Applications), By End User .Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Diagnostic Centers, and Dental Academic & Research

Institute), By Geography .North America, Europe, APAC, and

RoW) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to

2026

Dental imaging is a sophisticated procedure that entirely depends on the extent of

radiation penetrating through the dental structures. Radiation hits the film and strikes a

picture that helps our medical practitioner study the reason behind the matter or pain,

including early tooth decay, gum disease, abscesses, and abnormal growths. The dental

imaging market also includes intraoral & extraoral X-ray systems along with digital

technology, and these are swiftly penetrating the market and taking the place of analog

systems. Therefore, which are the main driving forces of its demand.

Research Methodology:

The dental imaging market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of

secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of

primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our

market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary

participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric

estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of

primary participants is given below:

Primary Participant Share39%27%22%12%GEOGRAPHYNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of World27%47%26%COMPANYTeir 1Teir 2Teir 3

In the current world scenario-where, the main focus on technological advancements has

risen-it is anticipated that the advantages of advanced dental imaging can guarantee its

larger adoption within the years to come back. The rising demand for dentistry, the

growing affordability of imaging systems, and also the want for fast and accurate

diagnosis are the major factors driving the expansion of this market

Some of the major players in the domain of Dental Imaging are Envista Holdings

Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Carestream Dental, LLC,

VATECH Co., Ltd, General Co., Ltd, Inc, Apteryx Imaging, Inc, ACTEON Group,

Owandy Radiology, J. MORITA CORP, Align Technology, and Midmark Corporation.

On the bases of types of products, the market is segmented into:

? Extraoral

? Intraoral

The intraoral scanner segment is expected to rise at the highest growth rate during the

forecast period, propelled by the advantages of capturing direct dental impressions,

reducing the cost of restoration remakes, and providing overall advanced clinical

workflows. The intraoral imaging systems segment is further categorized into intraoral

X-ray systems, intraoral PSP systems, intraoral sensors, intraoral scanners, and

intraoral cameras.

Considering the market segments based on the application, the market is divided into:

? Implantology

? Endodontics

? Oral & maxillofacial surgery

? Orthodontics

The implantology segment managed the largest share of the market in 2019. The Driving

force of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of dental implants,

increasing number of bone-graft assessments, and rising focus on the evaluation of post-

treatment cases.

Focusing on the end-users based market segmentation the market is broadly classified

into:

? Dental hospitals & Clinics

? Dental diagnostic institutes

? Dental academic & Research centers

Dental hospitals & clinics are assumed to own the highest growth rate during the

estimated period. The high growth rate of this end-user segment can be accredited to

the inexpensive advanced dental imaging systems, growing consciousness among

patients and increasing demand for quick and precise patient diagnosis and treatment

planning.

The geographical spread of this market can be classified into:

? North America,

? Europe,

? The Asia Pacific, and

? The rest of the world.

Among all the regions, North America held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Many factors are responsible for their leadership in the market as the existing number

of players in the dental imaging market, increasing awareness among patients, and the

rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentists. On the other hand,

the Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth, which is due to factors such as the

increased focus of new emerging and leading market players on developing Asian

markets, a rise in cash flows, more relaxed regulatory policies, and growing dental

tourism market.

There are many important factors which are the driving forces behind the growth of Dental Imaging market:

? Advanced technological tools

? Growing demand for Dental Practices and Rising Dental Expenditure

? Rising need for Cosmetic Dentistry

? The drastic increase in Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

There are a lot of opportunities from emerging countries, and this report will help in

understanding the present market dynamics, changing requirements, and innovations

that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.

? This report would be the foundation for any research on the Dental Imaging,

vendor capabilities, SWOT of the sensors, and organized framework for data

analysis for further advanced innovation.

? This piece of the report would be the chief support for extensive research and a

tool for the forthcoming innovations and technologies. This provides an analysis

of the major players in the market, their competition, and the survivability, with

which a player can compete in the market.

? The report contains insights regarding upcoming technological innovations and

advanced solutions for the Dental Imaging

