3rd platform Market Size is Booming in Upcoming Years Due To Global Demand and Business Opportunities 2030

The 3rd platform is built on a foundation of cloud’ mobile’ social’ and Big Data technologies. The overall market of 3rd platform is expected to grow’ largely driven by the increased adoption of cloud services across the globe. As Industry is moving towards innovation and enterprises are looking to gain competitive edge’ 3rd platform spending across the globe expected to capture major share in the overall ICT spending. The factors which are actively driving the adoption of 3rd platform are cost’ ease of access’ self-provisioning and sales channels. Some of the key vendors in this market are IBM’ LinkedIn’ Facebook and Salesforce.com. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of global 3rd platform market’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Weatern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Eastern Europe + CIS

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The 3rd platform market is huge and integration of these new technologies is creating new markets every day. Vendors are trying to keep up with the market by introducing new products’ services and solutions and big vendors are aggressively acquiring small companies to reduce time to market’ strengthen current offerings and capitalise new markets. Enterprises are transforming their business on the 3rd platform technologies’ as the consumerization’ rise in BYOD adoption and managing mobile employees has left them with no other option than to change. Start-ups and midscale enterprises are trying to capitalise the market as they can leverage scalability’ reduce cost of ownership’ and accessing to new edge services and solution on these platforms which gives them the flexibility to focus on main business rather than be worried by operational issues and thus complete with the established players in the market. No industry is left out from 3rd platform wave’ from retail to even sports industry they use the 3rd platform technologies to improve their efficiency’ take better informed decisions’ streamline all operation and compete better by providing better offering to customers. 3rd platform technologies is changing the rules of the game and enterprises who have not adopted these technologies need to rethink their strategy’ as the market won’t give them a second chance’ and soon they may get outdated.

Key Players Covered in the Report

ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

CITRIX SYSTEMS INC.

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

SALESFORCE.COM’ INC.

ACCENTURE PLC

RACKSPACE HOSTING’ INC.

REDHAT INC.

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

AMAZON.COM’ INC.

GOOGLE INC.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP (IBM)

EMC CORPORATION

CISCO SYSTEMS’ INC.

ORACLE CORPORATION

RIGHTSCALE INC.

MOBILEIRON’ INC.

SKYHIGH NETWORKS’ INC.

SPROUT SOCIAL’ INC.

SPLUNK INC.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Industrial automation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

Country-specific trends and market analysis

Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

