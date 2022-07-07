Data Center Infrastructure Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Data Center Infrastructure market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Data Center Infrastructure market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The total Indian data center infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period from 2015-2020.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

The Indian datacenter market is observing new advancements in power’ cooling solutions’ and bandwidth pricing. With huge adoption of ?Green IT” service providers and enterprises are both looking forward to build energy effectual datacenters through right sizing’ enhanced system architecture and better design. The implementation of technologies such as cloud computing and grid computing in datacenters’ the India market is expected to have a huge growth potential and with bandwidth costs coming down significantly will lead to affordable datacenters hosting. The growth will be primarily driven by datacenter hosting players’ high speed Internet bandwidth service providers’ hardware vendors’ power and cooling solution providers’ and system integrators. The key players include IBM’ HP’ Netmagic’ Tata Communications’ and etc. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Datacenter Market trends’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities in India. It also contains analysis & forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Indian Market

The Indian data center infrastructure market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by the verticals such as BFSI’ manufacturing’ public sector and IT and telecom. The changes in the Indian political environment and increasing investments in public sector are expected to drive Indian data center infrastructure market in future. The total Indian data center infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period from 2015-2020. The storage segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.76% followed by servers and network equipment segments growing at a CAGR of 5.17% and 2.99%’ respectively’ during the period 2015-2020. Due to improvements in the economy of the country many enterprises are planning to expand their businesses results in enormous opportunities for service providers. In terms of data center types’ third party data centers are expected to grow much faster than captives as enterprises are showing much interest towards these third party data centers that help them to focus on their core business areas. However’ the industry is also facing some challenges in terms of data security when they outsource to third party vendors.

Key Players Covered in the Report

TATA COMMUNICATIONS

HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY’ L.P

NETMAGIC SOLUTIONS

WIPRO LIMITED

CTRLS DATA CENTERS LIMITED

TULIP TELECOM LTD

