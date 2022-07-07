Blade Server Market Future Innovations, Growth Elements, and Recent Development by 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Blade Server market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Blade Server market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The blade server penetration in tier 4 data centers is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.44% during the period 2015 to 2020.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Server Installations helps the enterprises to overcome the barriers such as poor efficiency’ high operating costs’ data security and high energy consumption. There has been an increasing demand for blade servers over the years as it allows more processing power in less rack space’ simplifying cabling and reducing power consumption. Overall server market in India expected to grow significantly in the future’ largely driven by the sectors such as BFSI’ ITES and IT. In addition to that’ the demand for big data and cloud computing is boosting the overall server market in India mainly driven by blade servers as many enterprises and SMB’s showing much interest as they effectively address the increasing real time data transaction requirements. Some of the leading players of the industry are Dell’ IBM’ Cisco’ HP and etc. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Indian Blade server market trends’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities in India. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry structure.



Indian Market

The blade server market in India is a potential market for vendors due to the increasing demand for blade servers largely driven by the adoption x86 servers by SME’s and enterprises. The x86 servers has a major share of around 85.6% to the overall Indian blade server market for the year 2015. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2015 to 2020. There has been significant demand for the blade servers over the years and this demand is expected to continue in the forecast period too. Especially’ the enterprises are showing much interest towards blade servers as it allows more processing power in less rack space’ reducing power consumption and simplifying cabling.

Moreover’ the technologies such as big data and cloud computing are boosting the blade server market in India. In terms of segments’ the tier 4 data centers dominate with major share followed by tier3′ tier 2 and tier 1 data centers. The blade server penetration in tier 4 data centers is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.44% during the period 2015 to 2020. In terms of penetration by end users’ enterprises segment estimated to contribute major share’ growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2015 to 2020. Whereas’ the market growth of blade servers from SMEs is negligible compared to the growth rate of enterprises. This is mainly due to the high investment.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Dell’ CISCO Systems Inc.’ Hewlett-Packard Development Company’ L.P’ International Business Machine Corp (IBM)’ Oracle Corporation’ Fujitsu Limited

