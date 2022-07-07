Cloud Gaming Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2022 to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Cloud Gaming market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Cloud Gaming market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Global Cloud Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% during the period from 2015-2020

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

The Cloud Gaming Market set for a potential growth mainly driven by new entrants in the market and improved network performances. The global cloud gaming market is witnessing increasing adoption of next generation technologies. The social media games and mobile games are contributing major share to the overall market as these two channels consists of huge customer base. Some of the key vendors in cloud gaming market are G-cluster Global Corp’ gaikai’ Inc’ Amazon and others. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of global cloud gaming market’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.



Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The report covers the global cloud gaming market in terms of the gaming audience’ gaming devices’ and gaming technologies. According to the statistics available’ the total global population in the year 2013 was 6.4 billion out of which 2.4 billion had access to the internet (online users) and 1.2 billion users are active gamers. Thus’ these statistics clearly shows how much scope of growth is there for online games market space and now these users are moving towards the cloud gaming as it gives them freedom to instantly play online games without waiting to download the game’ automatically updating the latest gaming software’ versions and ease of playing the game from any of the game devices such as smartphones’ smart TVs’ tablets’ pcs and game consoles.

In coming years’ lot many innovations such as virtual gaming will be seen in this space. The reason for the increase in the adaptability of the cloud gaming platform is its low cost’ 24 x 7 availability’ improved graphics’ less video streaming time’ and secure and an improved gaming experience. The Global Cloud Gaming market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by the increase in gaming audience and gaming devices. The gaming audience (core gamers) is expected to drive the cloud gaming market than that of gaming devices (smartphones). The Global Cloud Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% during the period from 2015-2020 respectively. The core gamers market is growing at a CAGR of 33.5% followed by the smartphones growing at a CAGR of 29.8 % respectively’ during the period 2015-2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Sony Corporation

Microsoft

Nintendo.Co.Ltd

Samsung Electronics

LG

Ubitus

Gaikai

G-Cluster

Playcast Media

Google Inc.

Amazon

International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Happy Cloud

OnLive

TransGaming

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Industrial automation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

