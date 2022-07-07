Connected Cars Market Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Connected Cars market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Connected Cars market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Connected cars connects to other devices within the car or devices’ networks and services outside the car including other cars’ home’ office or infrastructure. The major stakeholders of connected cars are automotive majors’ wireless carriers and engineering IT service providers. Some of the features that are used today are music/audio’ GPS navigation system’ wireless connectivity to make and receive phones’ parking apps using a smartphone’ automobile diagnostics. The future of connected cars includes LTE data connections & Wi-Fi’ Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) & Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and autonomous cars. Two of the major hurdles that may hamper its rapid adoption are wireless connectivity infrastructure and consumers concerns of data safety & privacy. Some of the major market players include Apple’ Google’ IBM’ GM OnStar’ Daimler’ Ford’ QNX.

The report provides unique insights into an in-depth analysis of global connected cars market’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecast revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The connected cars market is not new to the market but now it is one of the hottest market where everybody are trying to be a part of it considering enormous potential the market beholds. Globally 700 million cars are there on road and 60 million connected cars are produced annually. Government initiatives and spending on smart cities will favour the connected cars market. Car manufacturers such as BMW’ Audi’ Daimler AG are focusing on bringing in new technologies make the car driving experience safer and more personalised. Telematics companies have tie ups with the car manufacturers and network connectivity providers to expand their portfolio of services to a whole new market. Large vendors’ as a part of their expansion strategy’ will continue to acquire small players in the market. North America and Eastern Europe are the major market for connected cars whereas the emerging region Asia-Pacific (India and China) is expecting a high growth in industrial and infrastructure sector in the next five years.

Connected cars will enhance safety’ traffic controllability’ and overall car experience. The Global Connected Car market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by adoption of technologies by customers and government initiatives in various regions. Automotive companies’ tier1 suppliers’ network carriers’ modules plug-in’ technology enablers’ telematics provider and other will continue forge partnerships and create better connected car solutions. The global connected car market is expected to reach 153.6 billion by 2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

NXP Semiconductors

Daimler AG

Continental AG

Garmin International

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Intel Coproration

Zubie

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems – IMS

Jasper Technologies’ Inc

Mojio

Autonet Mobile

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

