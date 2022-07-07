IT Market Scenario for Poland Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the IT Market Scenario for Poland. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the IT Market Scenario for Poland study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
In the last decade’ Poland has become an important producer of ICT solutions’ partly due to globalization of the ICT market and outsourcing of production to Asia’ Mexico and Central Europe’ as well as Eastern Europe. The inflow of foreign investments’ European Union (EU) funds availability and new trends such as mobile applications and cloud computing are the major drivers of the ICT market. Administration’ banking’ financial services & insurance (BFSI) and telecommunications are major verticals which spend a lot on ICT solutions. The major companies in Poland’ which provide IT services include HP Polska’ ABC Data’ and Flextronics International Poland.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the IT market scenario with Industry Verticals’ 30 Outsourcing companies (along with their key decisions makers IT speeding’ IT initiatives and IT Vendors)’ Top-10 Key IT Service Providers’ drivers’ restraints as well as growth opportunities and best practices in the market. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.
In the early 1990s’ after the end of decades of old communist rule and recession’ the Poland economy started transforming and started to move towards privatization. Today’ Poland’s economy is one of the fastest growing economy in the CEE region. The country’s economy boosted after it became the part of the European Union (EU) in 2004. The country is developing with the support from EU funds and government. Within a few years’ after becoming the part of the EU’ the country’s living standard has increased and development too. Today’ the country visualizes itself to be fully digitalized by the end of this decade’ i.e.’ till 2020 as it has received the highest EU funding. The country has become the preferred choice for outsourcing business due to its closeness to the big five European countries and similar time zones. Extremely talented workforce’ low costs’ and sound political and economic conditions are supporting factors for this growth. The country has a huge potential in the biotechnology and R&D sectors. In the coming years’ it is assumed that the country will be fully digitalized with its current e-governance initiatives and will be the most preferred destination for research’ IT’ tourism and medical services.
Region/Country Cover in the Report
Poland
Key Players Covered in the Report
30 IT Outsourcing Companies
Bank Pekao SA
PKO Bank Polski’ Poland
Citi Handlowy’ Poland
Gemalto’ Poland
Merck’ Poland
Aviva’ Poland
ING Bank ?l?ski’ Poland
mBank’ Poland
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland
Volvo Group’ Poland
Volkswagen Group’ Poland
General Motors’ Poland
Samsung’ Poland
Amica’ Poland
T-Mobile
Ericsson’ Poland
Orange’ Polska
Netia’ SA
Cyfrowy Polsat SA
Gardner Aerospace’ Poland
MTU Aero Engines’ Polska
ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries Sp. z o.o.
Biedronka’ Poland
Tesco’ Poland
Auchan
EADS PZL
GE’ Poland
Nestle’ Poland
Open Text Corporation’ Poland
UPC Systems ‘Poland
Key IT Service Providers
HP Polska
Comarch
NTT System’ S.A.
PGS Software’ Poland
ABC Data’ S.A.
Asseco
Tech Data
Talex
Mobica
Flextronics International Poland
Table of Content:
Market Definition and Overview
Research Method and Logic
Market Competition Analysis
Product and Service Analysis
Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19
Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions
What is the goal of the report?
The market report presents the estimated size of the Industrial automation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
Available Customization
The following customization options are available for this report:
Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality
Country-specific trends and market analysis
Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis
Additional company profiles
Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.
