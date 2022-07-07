Speculation mounts about health minister running for Taipei mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As speculation is mounting that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will nominate Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) as its candidate for mayor of Taipei City, media reports have also started looking as to who might succeed him to head the fight against COVID-19.

Chen has gained widespread popularity with his almost daily appearances delivering the latest news about the pandemic as head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

If he runs for mayor, he would likely resign from the Cabinet, which would require at least a limited reshuffle. The most likely officials to succeed him at the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) would be Deputy Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) and DPP Legislator Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源), according to a report by cable station SETN.

Media have speculated that next Wednesday’s (July 13) regular weekly DPP leadership meeting will announce Chen’s selection as Taipei City mayoral candidate. He reportedly told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) that there should be consistency in the fight against COVID, leading to speculation that a key member of his CECC team would succeed him as minister.

Though Chen has not expressed any direct opinions about running for mayor of Taipei City, another DPP politician, former Taichung City Mayor and ex-Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), has been widely seen as hoping to obtain the nomination. DPP leaders reportedly have also considered former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) as a possible contender for the Nov. 26 election.

The eventual DPP candidate is most likely to face incumbent Vice Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) and the Kuomintang (KMT) nominee, legislator Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安), as his rivals for the leadership of the capital over the next four years.