Taiwan to end 2-day PCR rule for returning citizens, foreign residents on July 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 7) announced that it will discontinue the two-day PCR rule for returning Taiwan citizens, residents, and connecting passengers on July 14.

At a Thursday press conference, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced it would end the requirement for certain passengers to submit proof of a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding a flight to Taiwan, effective July 14. The exemption will apply to Taiwanese citizens, foreigners with a valid Alien Resident Certificate, and passengers transiting through Taiwan's airports.

Chen explained the requirement had been put in place to prevent infected cases from flying back to Taiwan and increasing the burden on the country's medical system. However, Chen said that the number of people entering and exiting the country on short-term trips has increased recently.

The CECC head pointed out that many such passengers return to Taiwan within one to two weeks after going abroad. Moreover, Chen acknowledged that it is not easy to find PCR testing stations overseas.

In the event of a positive test, Chen noted that it can often be very difficult for Taiwanese to find a place to stay when overseas. Therefore, Chen said that the pre-flight PCR requirement will be abolished starting on July 14.

However, Chen stressed that all inbound passengers must still undergo a deep-throat saliva test upon entry.

In addition, Chen announced that the quota for inbound passengers would be raised to 40,000 per week, effective immediately.