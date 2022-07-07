2022 Taipei Fringe Festival stages a 'spicy' comeback

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taipei Fringe Festival (TFF) is making a comeback this August after its cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organized by the Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC), the festival has been a platform for performing artists in Taiwan to showcase their creativity in vibrant local spaces since 2018.

This year, themed “Spicin’ nonstop,” the festival highlights the diversity and clashes of ideas, while echoing the limitless and uncensored spirit of the fringe festival.

TPAC’s Executive Director Wang Meng-chao (王孟超) stated in the press conference on Tuesday (July 5) that Taiwan is the only place that allows for an uncensored art festival in the Chinese-speaking world.

Running from August 20 to September 4, the Festival features 112 grassroot groups and artists who will stage performances at 30 different venues across Taipei, ranging from cafes, restaurants to studios and sports centers.

Before the actual kickoff, those who can’t wait to get a taste of the Festival are welcome to walk in on the Flash Mob performances at TPAC’s Sirius Piazza Micro Stage on the weekends of July 16 and 23.

Tickets to the actual event have been on sale since July 1 at TPAC or online through Opentix ticketing service. Ticketing and program information are available on the event booklet.