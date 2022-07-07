Automotive Inverter Market Scope and Regional Outlook, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization 2030

An automotive inverter is a electronic device that is designed to convert the direct current (DC) electrical output from an automotive battery into an alternating current (AC). According to our report Company, the global automotive inverter market is projected to reach USD 20,001 million, recording a CAGR of approximately 16.7 percent from 2022 to 2028.

Automotive Inverter Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global automotive inverter market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the automotive inverter industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the vehicle type, propulsion, technology, material, end market, and region. The global market for automotive inverter can be segmented by vehicle type: commercial vehicle, passenger cars. Globally, the passenger cars segment made up the largest share of the automotive inverter market. Automotive inverter market is further segmented by propulsion: battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

Based on technology, the automotive inverter market is segmented into: IGBT, MOSFET. On the basis of material, the automotive inverter market also can be divided into: gallium nitride (GaN), silicon, silicon carbide (SiC). Automotive inverter market by end market is categorized into: OEM, aftermarket. The automotive inverter market by region can be segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By vehicle type:

commercial vehicle

passenger cars

By propulsion:

battery electric vehicle (BEV)

hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

By technology:

IGBT

MOSFET

By material:

gallium nitride (GaN)

silicon

silicon carbide (SiC)

By end market:

OEM

aftermarket

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The global automotive inverter market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including China Auto Electronics Group Limited, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies PLC, DENSO Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Lear Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Valeo SA, among others.

