Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Scope and Regional Outlook and Growth Potential, Outlook 2030

According to market research study published by our report Company, the market size of the global intelligent transportation systems sector is expected to rise by USD 13 billion with a CAGR of 6.2% by the end of 2028.

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is a combination of leading-edge information and communication technologies used in transportation and traffic management systems to improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation networks, to reduce traffic congestion and to enhance drivers’ experiences.

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global intelligent transportation systems market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the intelligent transportation systems industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the offering, system, application, and region. The global market for intelligent transportation systems can be segmented by offering: hardware, software, services. Intelligent transportation systems market is further segmented by system: advanced public transportation system (APTS), advanced traffic management system (ATMS), advanced transportation pricing system (ATPS), advanced traveler information system (ATIS), others.

According to the research, the ATMS segment had the largest share in the global intelligent transportation systems market. Based on application, the intelligent transportation systems market is segmented into: freight management, parking management, road safety, toll management, traffic management. On the basis of region, the intelligent transportation systems market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). Globally, North America made up the largest share of the intelligent transportation systems market.

By offering:

hardware

software

services

By system:

advanced public transportation system (APTS)

advanced traffic management system (ATMS)

advanced transportation pricing system (ATPS)

advanced traveler information system (ATIS)

others

By application:

freight management

parking management

road safety

toll management

traffic management

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The hardware market is further segmented into interface boards, monitoring and detection system, sensors, surveillance camera, telecommunication networks. The telecommunication networks segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global intelligent transportation systems market.

The report explores the recent developments and profiles of key vendors in the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market, including Agero, Inc., Citilog SA, Conduent, Inc., Cubic Corporation, Denso Corporation, EFKON GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Iteris, Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Swarco Holding, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Telenav, Inc., Thales SA, Tomtom International B.V., TransCore, Inc., Transmax Pty Ltd., among others.

