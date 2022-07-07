Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Scope and Regional Outlook, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2030

According to market research study published by our report Company, the market size of the global beauty and personal care products sector is expected to rise by USD 142 billion with a CAGR of 4.3% by the end of 2028.

Beauty and personal care is an art field that addresses the looks and health of someone’s hair, nails, and skin. This field encompasses a wide range of products include, for example, skin moisturizers, perfumes, lipsticks, fingernail polishes, eye and facial makeup preparations, shampoos, permanent waves, hair colors, toothpastes, and deodorants.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global beauty and personal care products market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the beauty and personal care products industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, price range, type, distribution channel, and region. The global market for beauty and personal care products can be segmented by product: bath and shower, color cosmetics, deodorants and fragrances, hair care, men’s grooming, oral care, skin care, others. The skin care segment captured the largest share of the market in 2021. Beauty and personal care products market is further segmented by price range: mass, premium.

Based on type, the beauty and personal care products market is segmented into: vegan, organic, inorganic. On the basis of distribution channel, the beauty and personal care products market also can be divided into: convenience stores, e-commerce, pharmacies & drug stores, specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, others. Beauty and personal care products market by region is categorized into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By product:

bath and shower

color cosmetics

deodorants and fragrances

hair care

men’s grooming

oral care

skin care

others

By price range:

mass

premium

By type:

vegan

organic

inorganic

By distribution channel:

convenience stores

e-commerce

pharmacies & drug stores

specialty stores

supermarkets & hypermarkets

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The global beauty and personal care products market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Coty Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kao Corporation, L’Occitane Groupe S.A., L’Oreal SA, Natura & Co., Oriflame Holding AG, Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Revlon, Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, The Estee Lauder Inc., Unilever PLC, among others.

