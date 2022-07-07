High Temperature Fiber Market Scope and Regional Outlook, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The market for high temperature fiber worldwide is expected to reach USD 11,685 million by 2028, recording a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period as per the latest report by our report Company.

High temperature fibers are designed for harsh temperature (200C and above). Major high temperature fibers include aramid fiber, carbon fiber, ceramic fiber and basalt fiber. High temperature fibers are witnessing significant growth on account of the growing demand for heat and fire resistant fibers from various end use applications.

High Temperature Fiber Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global high temperature fiber market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the high temperature fiber industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, application, and region. The global market for high temperature fiber can be segmented by product: aramid fiber, ceramic fiber, carbon fiber, others. The aramid fiber segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global high temperature fiber market.

High temperature fiber market is further segmented by application: security & protection, automotive & transportation, aerospace, industrial, electrical & electronics, power & energy, others. The security & protection segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. Based on region, the high temperature fiber market is segmented into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By product:

aramid fiber

ceramic fiber

carbon fiber

others

By application:

security & protection

automotive & transportation

aerospace

industrial

electrical & electronics

power & energy

others

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global high temperature fiber market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay S.A., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., among others.

