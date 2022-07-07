Ammonium Sulfate (AS, CAS 7783-20-2) Market Scope and Regional Outlook, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2030

According to latest analysis by our report Company, the global ammonium sulfate market is projected to climb to USD 5,065 million by 2028-end, progressing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2028.

Ammonium sulfate (AS), also called diammonium sulfate or sulfuric acid diammonium salt, is an inorganic chemical compound with the chemical formula (NH4)2SO4. It contains 21 percent nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions and 24 percent sulfur as sulfate ions. The purified material takes the form of white granules or crystals. It is commonly used as a fertilizer and as an agricultural spray adjuvant for water soluble pesticides. It is also used in the preparation of other ammonium salts.

Ammonium Sulfate (AS, CAS 7783-20-2) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Ammonium Sulfate (AS, CAS 7783-20-2) Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ammonium-sulfate-as-cas-7783-20-2-market/QI043

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global ammonium sulfate market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the ammonium sulfate industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the grade, technology, application, and region. The global market for ammonium sulfate can be segmented by grade: large crystal, low grade, standard grade, others.

In 2021, the standard grade AS segment made up the largest share of revenue generated by the ammonium sulfate market. Ammonium sulfate market is further segmented by technology: caprolactam, COG, emissions, synthetic, others. Based on application, the ammonium sulfate market is segmented into: fertilizers, food, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, others. On the basis of region, the ammonium sulfate market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ammonium-sulfate-as-cas-7783-20-2-market/QI043

By grade:

large crystal

low grade

standard grade

others

By technology:

caprolactam

COG

emissions

synthetic

others

By application:

fertilizers

food

pharmaceuticals

water treatment

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report explores the recent developments and profiles of key vendors in the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market, including AdvanSix Inc., Agrium Inc., Agrogen S.A. de C.V., Alexandria Fertilizers Co., American Plant Food Corporation (APF), Anhui Anqing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arkema S.A., Bagfas Bandirma Gubre Fabrikalari A.S., BASF SE, BHP Group Ltd., CAPRO Corporation, China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd., China Kingho Energy Group Co., Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), China Pingmei Shenma Group Co., Ltd., Dakota Gasification Company, Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., Domo Chemicals GmbH, Egyptian Financial and Industrial SAE (EFIC), Fujian Shenyuan New Materials Co., Fujian Tianchen Yaolong New Material Co., Ltd., Glencore plc, Grupa Azoty S.A., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC), Hebei Jiheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Hongye Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Hubei Sanning Chemical Co., Ltd., among others.

Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ammonium-sulfate-as-cas-7783-20-2-market/QI043

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

? How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

? What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

? What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is the end user perception toward?

? How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

? What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

? What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

? What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

? Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

? Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

? Which are the key players in the impact market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/