Industrial Automation Market Scope and Regional Outlook, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2030 with Top Vendors

The global industrial automation market market is projected to rise by USD 120 billion by 2028, according to a new report by our report Company. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being. It carries the potential to revolutionize the face of the industrial sector by accelerating business growth at a drastic rate.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global industrial automation market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the industrial automation industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the type of manufacturing process, end user, and region. The global market for industrial automation can be segmented by type of manufacturing process: discrete manufacturing, hybrid, process manufacturing.

Industrial automation market is further segmented by end user: aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, life sciences, metals, mining, oil and gas, power, semiconductor and electronics, water and wastewater, others. Based on region, the industrial automation market is segmented into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By type of manufacturing process:

discrete manufacturing

hybrid

process manufacturing

By end user:

aerospace and defense

automotive and transportation

chemicals and petrochemicals

food and beverages

life sciences

metals

mining

oil and gas

power

semiconductor and electronics

water and wastewater

others

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

The report explores the recent developments and profiles of key vendors in the Global Industrial Automation Market, including ABB Ltd., CIMTEC Automation LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Keyence Corporation, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, VIA Technologies Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, among others.

