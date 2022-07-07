CAR T-Cell Therapy Market 2022 Scope and Regional Outlook, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization 2030

According to latest analysis by our report Company, the global CAR T-cell therapy market was USD 1,532 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13,317 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2028.

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR T-cell therapy) is a type of adoptive cell transfer or immunotherapy that uses genetically modified T-cells to find and kill cancer cells. In CAR T-cell therapies, T cells are taken from the patient’s blood and are changed in the lab by adding a gene for a man-made receptor (called a chimeric antigen receptor or CAR). This helps them better identify specific cancer cell antigens. The CAR T cells are then given back to the patient.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global CAR T-cell therapy market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the CAR T-cell therapy industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, target antigen, and region. The global market for CAR T-cell therapy can be segmented by product: tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta), brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus), others.

The Yescarta segment held the largest share of the global CAR T-cell therapy market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period. CAR T-cell therapy market is further segmented by target antigen: CD19/CD22, BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen), others. Based on region, the CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). North America was the largest contributor to the global CAR T-cell therapy market in 2021.

By product:

tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta)

brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus)

others

By target antigen:

CD19/CD22

BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen)

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The global CAR T-cell therapy market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Autolus Therapeutics plc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., Cellectis S.A., Celyad Oncology S.A., Editas Medicine, Inc., Fortress Biotech Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Legend Biotech Corporation, Mustang Bio, Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., PureTech Health plc, Servier Laboratories Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.

