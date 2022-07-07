Heat Stabilizers Market Scope and Regional Outlook, Expected to Raise Moderately over 2030

The global heat stabilizers market is anticipated to reach valuation of ~USD 6,957 million by 2028, representing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2028 as per the latest report by our report Company.

Heat stabilizers help preserve the polymers appearance, strength, elasticity, durability and performance characteristics. When incorporated into a polymer, heat stabilizers protect the properties of the overall compound from heat damage, either during the manufacturing process or during normal use of the finished product.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global heat stabilizers market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the heat stabilizers industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, application, and region. The global market for heat stabilizers can be segmented by product: metallic soaps, organic heat stabilizers, organometallic compounds, others. The metallic soaps segment held the largest revenue share in 2021.

Heat stabilizers market is further segmented by application: polyamides, polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), others. Among these, the PVC segment was accounted for the highest revenue generator in 2021. Based on region, the heat stabilizers market is segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific captured the largest share of the market in 2021.

By product:

metallic soaps

organic heat stabilizers

organometallic compounds

others

By application:

polyamides

polyethylene (PE)

polypropylene (PP)

polystyrene (PS)

polyurethane (PU)

polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global heat stabilizers market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include 3M Company, ADEKA Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Chevron Corporation, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hebei Jingxin Chemical Group Limited Company, Imerys S.A., Kaneka Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited, among others.

