Vibration Condition Monitoring Market Scope and Regional Outlook, Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2030

According to market research study published by our report Company, the global vibration condition monitoring market stood at around USD 1,308 million in 2021 and is projected to rise to a worth of USD 1,890 million by 2028 end, thereby garnering a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.

Vibration condition monitoring is a process of looking for anomalies and monitoring change from the established vibration signature of a system. It is designed to provide the power to reduce unscheduled breakdowns, failures, and irreversible damage.

This industry report offers market estimates of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the application, and region. The global market data on vibration condition monitoring can be segmented by application: automotive and transportation, metals & mining, oil and gas, power, others. Globally, the oil and gas segment made up the largest share of the vibration condition monitoring market. Vibration condition monitoring market is further segmented by region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

The global vibration condition monitoring market is highly competitive. The vibration condition monitoring market is dominated by key players, which are AB SKF, Apergy Corporation (Windrock Inc.), Azima DLI, Baker Hughes Company (Bently Nevada), Bruel & Kjaer Vibro A/S, Emerson Electric Co., Fluke Deutschland GmbH (PRUFTECHNIK), Meggitt S.A., National Instruments Corporation (NI), Rockwell Automation Inc., SPM Instrument AB.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

