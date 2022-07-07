Compressors Market Scope and Regional Outlook, Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2030

Our report Company estimates the global compressors market will total USD 43,698 million by 2028, an average annual growth of 3.7 percent during the forecast period, according to the latest edition of the Global Compressors Market Report.

Compressors Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A compressor is a device that increases the pressure of a substance (usually a gas) by reducing the volume of the substance. Compressors are used in many applications, most of which involve increasing the pressure inside a gas storage container, such as: compression of gases in petroleum refineries, power generation, and chemical plants.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global compressors market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the compressors industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, seal type, portability, end user, and region. The global market for compressors can be segmented by product: positive displacement, dynamic displacement. The positive displacement segment was the largest contributor to the global compressors market in 2021.

Compressors market is further segmented by seal type: lubricated compressors, oil-free compressors. Based on portability, the compressors market is segmented into: stationary compressors, portable compressors. On the basis of end user, the compressors market also can be divided into: oil and gas, building and construction, chemicals and petrochemical, manufacturing, power, others. Compressors market by region is categorized into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By product:

positive displacement

dynamic displacement

By seal type:

lubricated compressors

oil-free compressors

By portability:

stationary compressors

portable compressors

By end user:

oil and gas

building and construction

chemicals and petrochemical

manufacturing

power

others

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

The report explores the recent developments and profiles of key vendors in the Global Compressors Market, including Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bauer Compressors Inc., BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG., Burckhardt Compression AG, Ebara Corporation, Howden Broking Group Limited, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kaeser Compressors, Inc., Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (KPCL), Kobe Steel, Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mattei Compressors, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO), Siemens AG, Sullair, LLC (Hitachi, Ltd.), Sulzer Ltd., among others.

