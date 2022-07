B2B E-Commerce Market Regional Segmentation, Future Prospects, CAGR Status, and Forecast 2022-2027

Astute Analytica released a new research report on the global B2B E-Commerce Market. The global market study looks into a variety of subjects, such as opportunities, market size, development, innovation, sales, and the overall growth of top players DIYTrade, eBay Inc., EC21, eworldtrade, Flipkart, Global Source, IndiaMART, InterMESH Ltd.

The global B2B E-Commerce Market held a market value of USD 8,523.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18,771.4 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The study incorporates both qualitative and quantitative data and draws on both primary and secondary statistical sources. Significant companies, important market categories, and a range of products are included in the global market report. In addition, the report covers the measurement years and the study points.

Despite the driving factors, supply chain disruptions impacts B2B sales directly. Moreover, lack of standard solution along with political instability consideration impact B2B trade are also expected to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market witnessed positive growth as businesses encouraged their online business activities to minimize physical contact.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing popularity of specialized B2B online marketplace

Specialized marketplace are vertical marketplaces, which are focused on small but specific well-defined population segments. These specialized marketplaces can be created in B2B in different verticals, such as metal, MRO, medical supplies, chemicals, and building materials, among others. Such specialized online marketplace in the B2B e-commerce industry are increasing, which is boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global B2B E-Commerce market is segmented into type, payment mode, and enterprise size.

By Type,

Cleaning Supplies

Hospitality Products

Industrial & MRO

IT Products

Office Supplies

Pantry Products

Others

The IT products is expected to account for the largest market share of around 26% owing to increasing adoption of B2B e-commerce in the IT industry. The pantry products segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of over 16%.

By Payment Mode,

Credit Card

Net Banking

Mobile Wallet Apps

Others

The net banking segment is estimated to hold the largest market share as it is used more as compared to other payment modes for business to business transactions. The mobile wallet apps segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and is also expected to surpass a market size of USD 2,000 billion by 2026 due to increasing demand for digital payments.

By Enterprise Size,

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand for B2B e-commerce websites by these enterprises. The large enterprises segments market size was around 25% of the small & medium enterprises segment in 2021 and this share reached to 30% by 2027.

Regional Overview



By region, the global B2B E-Commerce market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share and also witnessed the fastest growth rate owing to rising number of B2B companies adopting e-commerce platforms for growth in the region.



The South America region is anticipated to hold a market size of about USD 700 billion by 2027. Similar growth is expected to be register by North America and Europe as well owing to rising adoption of technologically advanced products in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global B2B E-Commerce market include Alibaba, Amazon, Inc., ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eBay Inc., EC21, eworldtrade, Flipkart, Global Source, IndiaMART, InterMESH Ltd., KellySearch, KOMPASS, Thomasnet, and Other prominent players. The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 58%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in October 2021 Amazon launched a set of new tools for assisting third-party sellers in America to offer their products to Amazons 21 stores globally.



The global B2B E-Commerce market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global B2B E-Commerce market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The global B2B E-Commerce market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global B2B E-Commerce Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

