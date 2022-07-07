Packaging Equipment Market Share 2022 | Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status

Quadintel published a new report on the Packaging Equipment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Packaging Equipment Market to reach USD 51.06 Billion by 2027.Global Packaging Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 41.52 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Packaging equipment are machineries used for packaging products. It is used in packaging operations and processes such as fabrication, cleaning, filling, sealing, combining, labelling etc. Increase in awareness about retaining product quality and sustainability is driving the growth of the market.

The increased consumption of ready to eat food and rise in disposable income of consumers has increased the growth of the sector. But the governments have imposed certain rules and regulations for packaging and safety which slowdowns the growth of the sector. For instance, in its new packaging regulation, FSSAI laid down certain standards such as: – the paper and board material should be of uniform thickness and specific substance, the packaging shall be free from holes, blemishes, grease marks etc. Also, intelligent packaging requires high capital investment compared to traditional packaging machines which is a restraining factor. Technologies such as 3D printing intelligent packing, IoT, fully automatic machines are penetrating the market and giving opportunities to it. The 3D printing technology produces food products combined with packaging. For example, US company smart cups have a range of 3D printed 3D cups which produce energy drink when mixed with water because the ingredients are embedded in packaging.

By region the market for global Packaging Equipment Market is segmented into key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. European region holds the largest market share in 2020 and Germany being the fastest growing country in the region. The demand in the region is majorly driven by high pharmaceutical production and demand for pharmaceutical manufacturers and rising product diversification.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market player included in this report are

Aetna Group S.p.A.

B&H Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.

CKD Corporation

Coesia S.p.A.

Duravant LLC

Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.

Langley Holdings plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Adelphi Group of Companies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Filling Machines

Form, Fill and Seal (FFS) Machines

Cartoning Machines

Palletizing Machines

Labelling Machines

Wrapping Machines

Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

By End User:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Packaging Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

