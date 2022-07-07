Data Annotation Tools Market Share 2022 | Industry Share, Top Players Analysis, Demand, Growth Strategy and Trends

Quadintel published a new report on the Data Annotation Tools Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Data Annotation Tools Market to reach USD 2508.31 million by 2027.Global Data Annotation Tools Market is valued approximately USD 492 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Data annotation, in essence, is labelling of data to make it more lean, cleaner and useful for further processing. A data annotation tool is a cloud-based or containerized software solution that can be used to annotate production-grade training data for the purpose of machine learning. They are generally designed to be used with definite types of data, such as image, video, text, audio, or sensor data.

Labeling the data makes objects recognizable to computer vision, which further trains the machine. It is very useful in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Above mentioned advantages, coupled with the rise of big data and increased demand from healthcare, automotive and retail industries, are driving the Data Annotation Tools market. In healthcare industry, annotation is used for medical imagining and drug development. In automotive sector, self-driving cars use the data annotation tools for data and image categorization. In June 2019, Uber acquired a Seattle startup, Mighty AI, which develops training data for computer vision models. The team at Mighty AI built a technology to label data and images at scale using the latest AI and user experience techniques. Uber also invested $457 million last year in the company’s Pittsburgh-based Advanced Technologies Group, which oversees self-driving tech. In 2019, Apple bought Drive.ai, an autonomous driving startup once valued at $200 million. The issue of accurate annotation of data, due to quality of datasets as well as the power of tools, may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing innovation, research and development of the data annotation technology acts as an opportunity for Data Annotation Tools Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analyzed to provide a holistic picture of Data Annotation Tools Market. Due to higher number of companies in healthcare and automotive adopting AI in research and development as well as higher per capita income, North America emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the rising awareness for adoption of new technologies in end-use industries, particularly retail, automotive and healthcare.

Major market player included in this report are:

ANNOTATE.COM

APPEN LIMITED

CLOUDAPP

COGITO TECH LLC

DEEP SYSTEMS, LLC

LABELBOX, INC

LIGHTTAG

LOTUS QUALITY ASSURANCE

PLAYMENT INC.

TAGTOG SP. Z O.O.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Text

Image/Video

Audio

By Annotation Type:

Manual

Semi-supervised

Automatic

By Vertical:

IT

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

Financial Services

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Data Annotation Tools Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

