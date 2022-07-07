Erythropoietin Drugs Market 2022 | Industry Demand, Top Key Players, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Revenue

Quadintel published a new report on the Erythropoietin Drugs Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market to reach USD 23.38 billion by 2027.Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 11.05 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.30% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Erythropoietin is a hormone produced by the kidney that encourages the formation of red blood cells by the bone marrow. The subsequent rise in red cells increases the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood. Erythropoietin drugs are used as a medication to treat anemia (low red blood cell count) in patients with long-term serious kidney disease (chronic kidney failure), people receiving zidovudine to treat HIV, and people receiving chemotherapy for some types of cancer.

The rise in the cases of chronic kidney diseases as well as in the patients of HIV and anemia are increasing the demand for erythropoietin drugs. According to National Kidney Foundation in 2018, kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million people in the U.S.A. In 2018, 785,883 Americans had kidney failure, and needed dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. Also, 12 people die every day while waiting for a kidney transplant. Centre for Disease Control reports that more than 1 in 7, that is 15% of US adults or 37 million people, are estimated to have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Diabetes and high blood pressure are the usual causes of CKD in adults. Other risk factors include heart disease, obesity, a family history of disease and older age.

The rising diabetic and heart patients too are causing the increased demand for erythropoietin drugs. The high cost of manufacturing erythropoietin drugs, particularly in developing countries, may act as a restraint for its growth. However, as the patents of major companies are expiring in the near future, the market for generic biologics and biosimilars is ripe to capture. This acts as an opportunity for Erythropoietin Drugs Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analyzed to provide a holistic picture of Erythropoietin Drugs Market. Due to higher number of patients of chronic kidney diseases as well as higher per capita income and hence more expenditure on health, North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the increasing cases of anemia and HIV in developing countries. Rising disposable income and government as well as private investment in healthcare sector will also boost growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson

Celltrion, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Amgen, Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Biocon Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

Biologics

Biosimilars

By Product:

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

By Application:

Cancer

Hematology

Renal Diseases

Neurology

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

