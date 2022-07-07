Fragrance Fixatives Market 2022 Potential Growth, Size, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts To 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Fragrance Fixatives Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Fragrance Fixatives Market to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2027.Global Fragrance Fixatives Market is valued approximately USD 1.56 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.32 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Fixatives are compounds that limit the volatility of scent components and aid in the longevity of aroma in perfumes, which is an important aspect in deciding the product’s success in an increasingly competitive market. It is only through their use that the perfume aroma gradually changes as the chemicals fade away. This contributes to the longer-term impact of the product in which they are used.
The rising demand for fragrance fixatives for purposes such as aromatherapy and essential oils is likely to fuel market expansion over the forecast period. Growing awareness of the therapeutic influence of fragrance sustains psychological, emotional n physical well-being. The growing popularity of customized and renowned perfumes, as well as the expansion of the cosmetics industry has contributed to the growth of fragrance fixatives market. For instance, according to a report of Global Wellness Institute, from 2015 to 2017, the wellness industry rose by 6.4 percent per year, from $3.7 trillion to $4.2 trillion. According to Statista, The global market value of essential oils is predicted to increase from roughly 17 billion US dollars in 2017 to over 27 billion dollars by 2022. However, use of synthetic chemicals which may cause various disorder and allergies and high cost of products with fragrance fixatives hampers the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, manufacturers are concentrating on methods that produce a longer-lasting fragrances and have encouraged the development of new ingredients which fulfill sustainability criteria and environmentalist concerns is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The global Fragrance Fixatives Market is segmented into key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the most dominating region across the world in terms of market share attributing to the growing demand of organic and natural fixatives and increasing cosmetics and fragrance industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also expected to showcase highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising luxury product market and standard of living would create lucrative growth prospects for the fragrance fixatives market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Eastman Chemical Company
Synthodor Company
Tokos B.V.
Firmenich International SA
Schulke & Mayr GmbH
Paris Fragrances Cosmetics E Supplies
PFW Aroma Chemicals B.V.
Lotioncrafter LLC
Givaudan SA
SVP Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Sclareolide
Ambroxide
Galaxolide
Iso E Super
Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate
Ambergris
Castoreum
Civet
Clary Sage
Others
By End Use:
Fine Fragrances
Homecare Products
Color Cosmetics
Haircare Products
Skincare Products
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
