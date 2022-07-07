Flow Chemistry Market (2022 to 2030) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Quadintel published a new report on the Flow Chemistry Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Flow Chemistry Market to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2027.Global Flow Chemistry Market is valued approximately USD 1.46 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.15% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Flow chemistry is a technology that comprises of chemical reactions that are carried out in a single flowing stream rather than in batches. Flow chemistry’s low emissions and safety-profiled production method is largely driving the market expansion. The rising need for more environment-friendly and sustainable manufacturing practices has led the adoption of Flow Chemistry across the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of micro reactors as a result of their quick acceptance in fine chemicals and pharmaceutical applications is projected to propel the market expansion. These reactors are small and need little room as well as a little initial input. According to Cefic Facts & Figures 2020, worldwide chemicals turnover was ???3,347 billion in 2018, with sales increasing by 2.5 percent from ???3,266 billion in 2017 to ???3,347 billion in 2018. However, the high cost of R&D investment requirements, as well as the high cost of Micro Reactor systems (MRT) and slow acceptance of this technology, are projected to constrain growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing use of flow chemistry in the manufacture of nanoparticles, biofuels, and bulk chemicals and the expansion of the chemical industry as a result of increased chemical production and consumption is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The global flow chemistry market is segmented into main regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the most dominating region across the world in terms of market share attributing to the presence of a large number of chemical firms and technical advancement in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also predicted to display highest growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising regional demand for generic pharmaceuticals and huge infrastructures in chemicals and pharmaceuticals would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flow Chemistry market across Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market player included in this report are:

Biotage AB

Uniqsis Ltd

Hel Group

Am Technology

Milestone Srl

ThalesNano Inc.

Chemtrix BV

CEM Corporation

Syrris Ltd

Vapourtec Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Academia & Research

Petrochemicals

Others

By Reactor:

CSTR

Plug Flow Reactor

Microreactor

Microwave Systems

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Flow Chemistry Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

