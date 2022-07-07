Endodontic Consumables Market 2022 Research Report With Revenue, Gross Margin, and Future Prospects till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Endodontic Consumables Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Endodontic consumables market to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027.Global Endodontic consumables market is valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Increased geriatric population, rise in prevalence of dental disease such as gum disease, dental cracks, and dental cavities, surge in demand for root canal treatment, and increase in investment in R&D activities by various healthcare companies are all driving the global endodontic consumables market.

For instance, according to the American College of Prosthodontics (ACP), there were 178 million Americans who were missing at least one tooth in 2019. Furthermore, it is estimated that roughly 40 million Americans are missing all of their teeth. In addition, the market is expected to grow due to an increase in demand for endodontic consumables, increased knowledge about oral hygiene to reduce the risk of dental illnesses, and government initiatives to develop and manufacture various endodontic consumable devices. Moreover, according to a research published in The Journal of the American Dental Association, around 42 percent of individuals in the United States have periodontitis, a severe type of gum disease. Furthermore, according to the European Federation of Periodontology, periodontal diseases are the most frequent disorders in Europe, with 8 out of 10 people over the age of 35 suffering from gum disease. Furthermore, periodontal disorders are a substantial source of spending in the adult and elderly population. However, side effects related with the endodontic consumables such as brittleness in teeth and swelling in the mouth, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Endodontic consumables market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increase in prevalence of dental procedures, along with growth in the demand for root canal procedure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increase in prevalence of dental diseases, increase in number of dental practices and dentists and growth in awareness about oral hygiene across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

DENTSPLY SIRONA

Danaher Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent Products

Septodont Holding

FKG Dentaire

Brasseler USA

MICRO-MEGA

DiaDent Group International

COLTENE Holding

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Handheld RC File

Rotary File

Obturator

Permanent Endodontic Sealer

By End user :

Dental clinics

Dental hospitals

Laboratories

Dental academic and research institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018,2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Endodontic consumables market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

