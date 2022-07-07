RTLS Market Key Players, Growth Analysis during 2022 to 2030

RTLSmarket report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the RTLSmarket by region.

The global RTLS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Overview:

The global RTLS market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors including increasing importance to improve operational performance across the value chain’ expanding analytics solutions coupled with rising focus on smart workflow optimization’ and consistent demand for RTLS in healthcare settings. However’ data security’ privacy concerns’ and high initial cost along with complexity in integrating with the existing infrastructure are the key factors identified as restraints which are likely to deter the progression of the global RTLS market. Additionally’ other driving factors such as rise of digital manufacturing’ integration of RTLS with blockchain technology’ and proliferation of IoT solutions across industries is anticipated create new business opportunities for vendors present in the global RTLS Market.

Real-time location system (RTLS) is a type of positioning system used to identify’ locate’ and track objects in real-time through automatic and continuous feedback. RTLS solutions uses software location engine that calculates the location of tag attached to an item by using Angle of Arrival (AoA)’ Time Difference of Arrival (TDoA) and/or Radio Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI). RTLS solutions can be deployed through various communication technologies such as UWB’ RFID’ WiFi’ and others. Choosing appropriate technology is largely dependent on the type of application’ use environment’ and compliance requirements.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global RTLS market is segmented on the basis of component’ technology’ industry vertical’ region & country. In terms of technology’ the market is segmented into WiFi’ UWB’ RFID’ Infrared (IR)’ Ultrasound’ Bluetooth’ GPS’ and Others. Among other technology segments’ the UWB segment is identified as the fastest growing segment and is expected to contribute more than 25% market share by 2024′ anticipated to register a growth rate of 28.7% CAGR during the forecast period. By component’ the market is segmented into hardware’ software’ and services. By industry vertical’ the RTLS market is segmented into Healthcare’ Retail’ Transportation & Logistics’ Manufacturing’ Government’ Education’ Sports & Entertainment’ Oil & Gas’ and Others.

Regional Analysis:

In 2017′ the Americas was the dominant region in the global RTLS market followed by Europe. Furthermore’ Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing region in the RTLS market’ i.e.’ growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period 2018-2024. This is mainly due to increasing adoption of digital technologies across various industries to eliminate manual process and investments on asset management solutions by organizations across various industry verticals.

The report also covers country-wise analysis of the RFID market across various regions including the Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile which includes financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies and views’ and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Zebra Technologies Corporation’ Stanley Black & Decker’ Inc. (STANLEY Healthcare)’ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba Networks)’ Airista Flow’ Inc.’ Siemens AG’ Sonitor Technologies’ CenTrak’ Sewio Networks s.r.o’ Midmark Corporation’ and Litum Technologies.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Global RTLS Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends’ current market scenarios’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Players Covered in the Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation’ Stanley Black & Decker’ Inc. (STANLEY Healthcare)’ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba Networks)’ Airista Flow’ Inc.’ Siemens AG’ Sonitor Technologies’ CenTrak’ Sewio Networks s.r.o’ Midmark Corporation’ and Litum Technologies.

