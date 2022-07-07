Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market 2022 Global Share, Demand, Revenue and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2027.Global Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market is valued approximately at USD 22.13 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Blow molding is a process used in the manufacturing industry to create hollow plastic objects. The process involved use of heated, liquid material which is forced into a mold cavity under pressure. Increasing use in automotive industry to make light-weight vehicles, new product launches and growing investment in the sector by private players are driving the growth in the market.

For instance, in January 2020, Comar LLC, acquired iMARK Molding. The acquisition was expected to provide engineering and custom plastic molding and assembly services to Comar’s pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic customers. Furthermore, technological advancement in the sector is expected to fuel the growth. However, environmental concern regarding use of plastic may hamper the market growth during forecast period.

Regions such as United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe are considered for the regional analysis of Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market. Germany is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to adequate production capacities able to produce high quality product. Whereas Italy is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increased environmental awareness in the region which is boosting the demand for plastic products made from recycled plastic.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agri-Industrial Plastics

ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

APEX Plastics

Berry Global, Inc.

Comar, LLC

Creative Blow Mold Tooling

Custom-Pak

Dow Inc.

Garrtech, Inc.

Gemini Group, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Injection blow molding

Extrusion blow molding

Stretch blow molding

Compound blow molding

By Product:

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Others

By Point Of Usage:

Household Industrial Chemical Containers

Toiletries & Cosmetics and Personal Care & Medical

Food & Beverage Bottles

Industrial Containers & Drums

Pipes, Cable & Insulation

Automotive & Transportation

By Application:

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transport

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

By Region:

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

