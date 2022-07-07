Projection Mapping Market 2022 Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Projection Mapping Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Projection Mapping Market to reach USD 10 billion by 2027.Global Projection Mapping Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Projection mapping is a projection method that transforms an area or an object (usually irregularly shaped) into a realistic surface on which to project animation, video, or other vivid displays. Projection mapping may be used with a variety of items or regions, ranging from small domestic objects to vast theatre stages, industrial landscapes, and structures.

Because of the increased usage of technology in applications such as advertising and movies, the Projection Mapping Market is growing. Increasing adoption of projection mapping in media events and medical applications are driving the market growth. For instance, Target, a production firm based in Chicago, hired projection mapping at Nokia Plaza LA, for live entertainment. this process required 11 projectors installation to augment the Skeleton Square with animations and Choreography. Furthermore, increasing demand for high brightness projectors also propel the market growth as brightness is the most important factor while choosing projectors. Lumens are a unit of measurement for the brightness of a projector’s light source. For instance, Epson launched six new projector models in 2020, six of which were high brightness projectors. Higher-lumen projectors create clearer pictures, especially when ambient illumination is used in combination with the projection. When projectors are deployed for applications on huge screens or in big arenas, a high lumen count is also required. However, projection is less effective under bright ambient light which may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period, owing to the area’s usage of big global events, the existence of historical museums, and government bodies focusing on tourism as a source of revenue, all of which contribute to the market’s growth. Countries in the region, such as Singapore, host large festivals and events such as the annual Singapore night festival, I Light marina bay, and the annual marina bay, which rely on Projection Mapping Market, thus driving market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Seiko Epson Corporation

Christie Digital Systems

Panasonic

Belgian American Radio Corporation

NEC Display Solutions

Viewsonic

Showtech Productions

Pixel Rain Digital

Lightform, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By Dimension:

2D

3D

4D

By throw of distance:

Standard throw

Short throw

By Application:

Media Events

Venue Openings

Entertainment

Product Launches

Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Projection Mapping Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

