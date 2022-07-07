Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Leading Players and Business Outlook 2022 to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Ambulatory Surgery Centers’ market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The estimated market value of Ambulatory Surgery Centers in 2020 is $1.89 billion.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.�?�

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Product .Clinical It Solutions, Non-Clinical Healthcare It Solutions, And HCIT Outsourcing Services), By Component .Services, Software, and Hardware), By Specialty Type .Single, Multi-specialty), and By Geography – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026

An ambulatory surgery center is defined as a unique entity that primarily provides outpatient procedures to those types of patients who do not require an overnight stay after the surgery. ASCs are outpatient surgery centers where surgeries are performed on the same day of admission of patients without any kind of need for an overnight stay. In addition to the ASCs, hospital outpatient departments .HOPDs) also perform outpatient surgical procedures. These centers offer all diagnostic and preventive procedures. The ambulatory surgical centers are highly efficient, and they perform same-day surgeries such as gall bladder removal, small join repair cataract surgery, abdominal hernia repair, skin therapy, and others.

There are three important factors which are the driving wheels behind the growth of Ambulatory Surgical Centers market:

A rising number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers

An absolute need to curtail escalating healthcare costs

Availability of minimally invasive treatment

Growth in the global ambulatory surgical centers market is largely a result of growing focus on confinement of healthcare costs and increased healthcare spending on ASCs. ASCs are primarily focused on increasing the number of facilities and types of procedures performed. An increasing variety of procedures provided by ASCs with greater reimbursement benefits are fuelling market growth. Across worldwide, ASCs are continuously making attempts to extend their range of services to increase patient served and thereby increasing its revenues. The growth of procedures in ASC is likely to beat hospital outpatient surgical growth.

Innovative and technology advances increment the methodology that can be securely performed on outpatient treatment. For orthopedic specialists, ASCs are regularly increasingly helpful, progressively proficient, and adaptable to their necessities. Numerous musculoskeletal methodologies are profoundly specialized and concentrated, and ASCs permit an orthopedic specialist the chance to perform out these perplexing techniques more proficiently than other types of treatment methods. In the US, there are fewer freestanding surgery centers being built, while more centers have been built within a larger premise that offers a wider array of ambulatory care services. ASCs are being opened within such facilities which drive the market growth

The market of Ambulatory surgical centers is segmented into three types:

Services

Software

Hardware

With the introduction of complex software, the services need for integration and interoperability of software has increased, pushing the services segment for the larger market share in 2019. There has been a growing demand for outsourcing of various healthcare processes, which increases the demand for healthcare services management services.

Analyzing based on specialty, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is divided into

Single specialty

Multi-specialty

In 2019, the multi-specialty segment of ASCs accounted for the largest share. The large share of multi-specialty can be accounted for the multiple numbers of surgical procedures that are carried out in these facilities and the presence of reimbursement for these procedures.

Analyzing on the basis of product, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is divided into

Clinical It Solutions

Non-Clinical Healthcare IT Solutions

HCIT Outsourcing Services

The factors which are the drivers of the market growth of ambulatory surgical centers are an increase in the number of surgeries, a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and growth in the geriatric population. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the advancements in technology, and surging demand for minimally invasive surgeries are fuelling the growth of the ambulatory surgical Centre market. This domain is believed to have a dynamic and very cautious nature.

Few major players in the domain of Ambulatory Surgical Centers are McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc, Optum, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc, eClinicalWorks, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, CureMD, HST Pathways, and Surgical Information Systems.

The growing burden of cutting down of increasing healthcare costs, move from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, and rising need of IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote monitoring of the patient for better management create the market opportunity for Ambulatory Surgical Centers vendors to fulfill both the residential as well as commercial demand

The above report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that would be required to augment the user experience.

A quantitative analysis would be provided which would help the stakeholders while they decide to capitalize on the present market opportunities

This extensive report would be the foundation for any research institute on the Ambulatory Surgical Centers, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers and framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation

This report briefly describes the factors which are driving the growth of Ambulatory Surgical Centers and the factors which are restricting the progress

The key players of this market have been recognized, and then a competitive outlook has been prepared.

The report contains insight regarding technological innovations and advanced solutions for the Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

