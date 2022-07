TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 31,364 local COVID cases on Thursday (July 7), a 9% decrease from the previous day.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control also confirmed 98 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,995,621. The 105 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 7,328.