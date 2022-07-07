Hong Kong destroys 200kg of Taiwan mangoes claiming COVID contamination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hong Kong government on Wednesday (July 6) said they seized and destroyed 200 kilograms of mangoes from Taiwan, claiming COVID-19 was found on the fruit.

Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety (CFS) claimed that while testing 9 samples from a shipment of 33 boxes (200 kg) of Taiwan mangoes, one mango was found to have the COVID virus on its skin, according to CNA. The CFS said it ordered the distributor to stop selling the mangoes, pull them from store shelves, and have all the fruit destroyed.

A CFS spokesperson stated that testing in Hong Kong has been stepped up after the virus was allegedly found recently on Taiwan mangoes exported to Macau. The CFS said that it would continue testing similar products from Taiwan for COVID.

Taiwan’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine on Wednesday night said it had not been notified of the mango issue by Hong Kong authorities, CNA reported. Hong Kong’s actions are not based in science, as there is currently no scientific proof COVID can be spread by packaged produce, the bureau added.

Hong Kong’s move on mangoes follows actions taken by Macau around the start of the month to put a one-week import ban on two Taiwanese companies after trace residues of COVID were supposedly found on mango shipments. Last month, China also alleged that the virus was found on the packaging of horse mackerel imported from Taiwan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is “currently no evidence that people can catch COVID-19 from food, including fruits and vegetables.” As for China’s assertions that COVID has been found on packaging, the WHO says “coronaviruses need a live animal or human host to multiply and survive and cannot multiply on the surface of food packages.”