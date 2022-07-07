Kowtowing: How does it relate to Hong Kong and Taiwan?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kowtow [叩頭] is a Chinese word referring to "the act of supplication made by an inferior to his superior by kneeling and knocking his head to the floor.” Originally, kowtowing was done in religious ceremonies, but later Chinese Emperors required kowtowing for anyone who stood before them.

The requirement was to perform three kneelings and nine prostrations. This act of supplication began during the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644) and continued following the Manchurian (not Han Chinese) invasion when they established the Qing Dynasty (1644–1912).

Genghis Khan (ruled from 1206–1227), who was Mongolian (not Han Chinese) and established the Mongol Empire (1206–1368, which ruled China as the Yuan Dynasty 1271-1368), did not require this act. He just conquered lands, killed off the males and to quote him: “the greatest happiness is to vanquish your enemies, to chase them before you, to rob them of their wealth, to see those dear to them bathed in tears, to clasp to your bosom their wives and daughters.”

So, the Ming and the Qing dynasties were the “kinder, gentler” autocracies. The only Han Chinese dynasty after 1206 was the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and they started the imperial kowtowing tradition.

European countries’ representatives visiting China in the 18th century were required to kowtow to symbolize their inferiority to the Middle Kingdom’s Emperor. The tradition was required to be performed when meeting the Emperor, and when receiving imperial edicts from his messengers.

In 1793, Lord Macartney, leading the first British diplomatic delegation to visit China, refused to “kowtow.” Instead, he gave the Emperor one knee as he had done before King George III of England.

These British officials were the first to refuse to kowtow, breaking an over 500-year tradition of humiliating representatives of countries that encountered China's autocratic rulers. Not surprisingly, the Emperor rejected all British requests.

After the experience of the British, the Dutch and the Portuguese seeking trade with China learned their lesson, and conducted the kowtow. They were successful in their mission.

King George III (1738–1820) of England sent Lord Macartney to convince the Chinese emperor to open northern port cities to British traders and to allow British ships to be repaired on Chinese territory. This was the British version of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), so Xi Jinping copied the British.

This is the same King George III who opposed political independence for the American colonies. He was also the person cited in the Oath of Office for military personnel written by the Continental Congress (1776–1779):

“I, _____ do acknowledge the United States of America to be free, independent and sovereign states, and declare that the people thereof owe no allegiance or obedience, to George the third, king of Great Britain; and I renounce, refuse and abjure any allegiance or obedience to him: and I do swear (or affirm) that I will, to the utmost of my power, support, maintain and defend the said United States, against the said king George the third and his heirs and successors, and his and their abettors, assistants and adherents, and will serve the said United States in the office of _____ which I now hold, with fidelity, according to the best of my skill and understanding. So help me God.”

Returning to the British relationship with Chinese emperors, in 1816 the British had an opportunity to meet with the Emperor to negotiate relations. Lord Amherst, the UK Ambassador, would not kowtow, and he was denied a meeting with the Emperor.

In 1842 the British forced the Qing Emperor to sign the Treaty of Nanjing, which concluded the first Opium War. The Emperor granted the British the opening of trade they had sought in 1793 and no kowtowing was required.

Additionally, the British forced the Emperor to pay an indemnity for losing the war, cede to the British the territory of Hong Kong, and to establish a “fair and reasonable” tariff. In 1912, the old tradition of physically kowtowing to the Emperor was discontinued with the end of Qing Dynasty.

Kowtowing with Chinese Communist Characteristics

The new Han dynasty, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), in Beijing today wants to revive this tradition with Chinese communist characteristics.

Hong Kong has succumbed to CCP autocratic oppression which has characteristics like the Qing Dynasty—strictly limited freedoms. The British were gullible and mistaken in thinking that the CCP would honor its commitments made 25 years ago.

Today, the CCP—a modern autocratic totalitarian regime—is resurrecting an oppressive “kowtow” tradition in a different fashion and applying it to all. Many countries, companies, groups, and individuals observe the tradition of the 18th-century Portuguese and the Dutch of kowtowing to the PRC.

Peter Schweizer names American elites in this category in his new book, Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win. It is time to renew the tradition of not kowtowing to autocrats.

Below is a partial list of recent examples of the CCP’s wrath against non-kowtowing countries:

Norway (1989 and 2010):

China punished Norway after the Nobel Prize Committee—a non-governmental organization—awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 to the Dalai Lama and to Liu Xiaobo, a Chinese human rights and pro-democracy activist (Liu advised the student protesters during Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 and joined the weeklong hunger strike) in 2010. Norwegian-Sino relations were restored on 19 December 2016, when Norway kowtowed to China in their joint statement which stated:

“The Norwegian Government reiterates its commitment to the one-China policy, fully respects China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, attaches high importance to China’s core interests and major concerns, will not support actions that undermine them, and will do its best to avoid any future damage to the bilateral relations.”

France (2008 and 2016):

In 2008, President Nicolas Sarkozy met with the Dalai Lama and the mayor of Paris, Bertrand Delanoe. Delanoe made the Dalai Lama an honorary citizen of Paris. In reaction to the Sarkozy and Dalai Lama meeting, the CCP abruptly cancelled their participation in a summit with EU leaders hosted by Sarkozy.

On 1 April 2009, France and the CCP mended their flare up when President Nicolas Sarkozy and President Hu Jintao signed a Joint Declaration which kowtowed to the CCP on Tibet:

“France fully appreciates the importance and sensitivity of the Tibet issue and reaffirms her adherence to the One China Policy and her position that Tibet is an integral part of Chinese territory, in conformity with the decision taken by General de Gaulle which has not changed and will not change. With this in mind and with due regard for the principle of non-interference, France objects to all support for Tibet's independence in any form whatsoever.”

In 2016, President Holland did not meet with the Dalai Lama, nor did any French government official. Holland and his government kowtowed.

Japan (2010–2015):

In 2010, Japan and China had a dispute over the 2010 Senkaku boat collision incident where a Chinese fishing trawler, fishing in disputed waters, collided with a Japanese Coast Guard ship. The Japanese detained the Chinese fishing trawler skipper.

The CCP ended all rare earth exports to Japan over the dispute. A World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitration ensued, and the WTO ruled against China for reducing supplies of rare earths, which led to higher prices.

South Korea (2016–2017, 2022):

In 2016, South Korea requested the deployment of the US Army’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system due to North Korean missile tests and nuclear threats. The deployment led to a crisis with the CCP.

Over the course of 18 months, the PRC caused the loss of more than $7.5 billion to RoK companies. To resolve the dispute, South Korea agreed to the “Three No’s”: “no additional THAAD deployment, no participation in the US’s missile defense network and no establishment of a trilateral military alliance with the US and Japan.”

In July 2022, the new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol discussed adding more US THAAD batteries to counter the growing threat of North Korean ballistic missiles. The CCP has so far expressed concern about the THAAD deployment as well as its disapproval of President Yoon’s attendance at the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June but has not taken any action yet.

Australia (2020–present):

A kerfuffle over statements made by the Morrison government concerning China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan led to de facto CCP boycotts of beef, barley, cotton, thermal coal, timber, copper, and lobster imports, as well as wine tariffs. In June 2020, the Morrison government also joined other countries in denouncing the Hong Kong national security law.

In November 2020, representatives from the PRC’s embassy passed to an Australian reporter a list of 14 “grievances” that the CCP had against Australia. In May 2022, the newly elected Labor Party led by Anthony Albanese appears to be on the mend with China after a two year diplomatic freeze.

Lithuania (November 2021):

Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania under the “forbidden name” of the Taiwanese Representative Office instead of the CCP's demanded name, Taipei. The CCP response this time was the most severe reaction seen compared to previous similar events.

The CCP Chinese severed all trade links with Lithuania and added a secondary boycott of Lithuanian products, which meant that the CCP threatened other countries’ companies that have parts made in Lithuania. This secondary boycott hurt German manufacturers the most, since many of them have factories in Lithuania.

The boycott did not affect Lithuania’s economy, since only one percent depends on trade with China. This author covered Lithuania in a previous article, “Lithuania: A Case Study in CCP Coercion.”

Slovenia (January 2022):

During an interview on 17 January 2022, Prime Minister Janez Janša said he hoped for closer ties with Taiwan and that Taiwan and Slovenia could open mutual representative offices. Although the CCP media attacked Janša for his statements, Slovenia committed to opening a Taipei cultural and economic office and did not cross the rubicon by using the CCP’s banned word, Taiwan.

Slovenia’s parliament also committed to the “One China Policy” and did not participate in the boycott of the Beijing Olympics. During the spat, “Nina Pejič, Secretary-General of the Slovenian-Chinese Business Council, said ‘some companies received cancellations of purchase agreements, cancellation of physical and online sale of products. Some partners from the Chinese side exited already negotiated business investments.’”

Unfortunately for Janša, Slovenians voted him out of office in the 24 April 2022 Slovenian parliamentary elections and a leftist coalition replaced his coalition.

Conclusion and Challenge

The story of China making subjects, clients, and foreigners kowtow has a 500-year history of misery. The world should learn from this history.

The CCP has inherited the Qing Dynasty’s and previous Chinese dynasties’ imperial arrogance to make others subservient.

Taiwan and the South China Sea (SCS) are the next targets of the CCP’s greed and acquisitiveness. Taiwan and the SCS nations (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) should prepare for economic sanctions and possible military action.

The rest of the world should rally now to deter the CCP from its expansionist lusts. For now, Taiwan is a canary in the coal mine—if it becomes part of the Chinese communist “Borg,” the rest of the world will not be far behind.

This situation reminds me of the famous quote from Martin Niemöller (1892–1984) whose words reflected the evil of another autocratic totalitarian dictatorship—the Nazis. The below is adapted for our time, and based on the CCP’s “Five Poisons”:

First, the CCP occupied and oppressed Inner Mongolia (1947) and Tibet (1951), and I did not speak out—because I was from neither.

Then they began to conduct genocide against the Uyghurs (2014) after taking East Turkestan (1949), and I did not speak out— because I was neither.

Then they arrested and murdered pro-democracy activists from mainland China (1989) and Hong Kong (2019), and I did not speak out—because I was neither.

Then they persecuted and experimented on the Falun Gong (1999) and other banned faiths, and I did not speak out—because I was neither.

Then they invaded and took Taiwan and the South China Sea, and I did not speak out—because I was from neither.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

Guermantes Lailari is a retired USAF Foreign Area Officer specializing in the Middle East and Europe as well as counterterrorism, irregular warfare, and missile defense. He has studied, worked, and served in the Middle East and North Africa for over 14 years, and similarly in Europe for six years. He was a US Air Force Attache in the Middle East, served in Iraq and holds advanced degrees in International Relations and Strategic Intelligence. After retiring from the USAF, he worked in a variety of positions, including four years for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD-SOLIC) Irregular Warfare Technology Support Directorate. He was selected to be a program manager for the Asymmetric Warfare Program at the Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation, followed by assignments in the Middle East where he managed a US forward-based missile defense radar and a variety of other technical positions. He was selected to be a 2022 Taiwan Fellow by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is researching for the year at National Chengchi University in Taipei, Taiwan.