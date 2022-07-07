Man detonates bomb inside northern Taiwan police station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man suffered serious damage to his hand after he detonated a homemade bomb inside a police station in Hsinchu County on Thursday (July 7).

At 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday evening (July 6), a man walked into the Xingong Police Station in Hsinchu County carrying a homemade explosive device. The 27-year-old man surnamed Yu (於), was apparently irate over his inability to visit his 3-year-old daughter, who is being cared for by his father, reported Mirror Media.

The suspect told the police that he was unable to contact his father because his number had been blocked and asked if they could speak to his father on his behalf. The police attempted to calm Yu and were eventually able to reach his father by phone.

According to police, when Yu spoke with his father on the phone he became increasingly agitated, and at 12:18 a.m., he somehow triggered the bomb which he was holding in his right hand, reported SET News. Caught off guard by the blast, many officers took cover while one drew his handgun to confirm that the suspect was no longer a threat.

The blast badly shattered the suspect's right hand and caused profuse bleeding. Police immediately called for an ambulance, and he was quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

Yu is currently undergoing emergency medical treatment, but doctors say that his life is not in danger. No officers were injured by the blast.

The suspect reportedly has a record ofprevious convictions and does not live in a fixed residence, according to Liberty Times. His family resides in New Taipei City but rarely interacts with him due to previous disputes.



Yu holds bomb in right hand as he talks with his father on phone. (Hsinchu County Police Bureau image)



Bomb explodes in Yu's right hand. (Hsinchu County Police Bureau image)



Paramedic tends to Yu's wound amid heavy bleeding. (Hsinchu County Police Bureau image)



Paramedics tend to Yu's wound on floor of police station. (Hsinchu County Police Bureau image)