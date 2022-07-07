Beijing denies funding pro-CCP organization in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Wednesday (July 6) rejected allegations that Beijing has been channeling funds to supporting a pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) organization in Taiwan.

The Taipei-based Patriot Alliance Association (PAA) has been accused of serving as an actor of the TAO to engage in infiltration activities and attacks against Falun Gong-practitioners and pro-independence forces among other political missions in Taiwan, wrote Liberty Times. The PAA is an association dedicated to pushing for the unification between Taiwan and China.

In a statement, Zhu lashed out at relevant reports as “fabricated and intended to spread sinister lies.” This is yet another “political maneuver by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party to reap political gains and scheme for Taiwan independence by crushing pro-unification voices,” CNA quoted her as saying.

According to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, PAA founder Chou Ching-chun (周慶峻) and his wife Lin Ming-mei (林明美) have received funds from China’s Taiwan Affairs Offices at both the central and local levels in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and other places since 2011. The ties have allowed them to profit from doing business in China, while they have returned the favor by carrying out pro-CCP activities, including meddling in Taiwan elections through bribery.

Charges have been brought against members of the organization in violation of the National Security Act, Anti-infiltration Act, and Civil Servants Election And Recall Act. Taipei prosecutors on Tuesday (July 5) decided not to indict Chou, who died last year, while Lin Ming-mei and PAA Secretary-General Chang hsiu-yeh (張秀葉) are on the run.