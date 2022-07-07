Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises Western artillery — live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praises Western artillery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the accuracy of weapons sent by Western allies in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's military used the artillery to destroy Russian forces' depots and other logistically important targets.

"This significantly reduces the offensive potential of the Russian army. The losses of the occupiers will only increase every week, as will the difficulty of supplying them," he said.

Ukraine's president also said a Russian missile strike had destroyed a university in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The strike hit the university's main building, museum and scientific library, he said.

"This characterizes the Russian invasion with 100% accuracy. When it comes to the definition of barbarism, this strike fits the bill the most," Zelenskyy said.

Three injured after Russian forces fire on Dnipropetrovsk region — local military administration

Three civilians in the Synelnykove district of Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region were injured after Russian forces fired on the district using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichko said, according to Ukrainian news agencies UKRNews and Interfax-Ukraine.

"Three people were injured, one of them seriously. A fire broke out in a local business. Rescue workers are putting out the fire," Reznichenko said.

Recap of Wednesday's events

Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko urged civilians to flee as Russian forces bombarded the region.

Russian lawmakers approved legislation to create a state-funded youth movement in a move reminiscent of Soviet-era youth organizations.

The Ukrainian military lifted a restriction on conscripts that required them to obtain permission if they wanted to leave their registered place of residence. The order was rescinded a day after it was announced.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the imminent delivery of more weapons to eastern European allies, who would then send the arms to Ukraine.

Russian businesses will be forced to supply goods and services necessary for the war to the armed forces, and employees at some firms will have to work overtime to produce them, according to two bills approved by the country's parliament.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy said that the momentum of financial commitments to Ukraine was "slowing."

German Left Party lawmaker Klaus Ernst called for an end to Russian sanctions against the gas supply and to start talks on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

