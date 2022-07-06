29 Taiwanese officers to compete at World Police & Fire Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Team Taiwan, consisting of 29 police and fire officers, will compete at the 2022 World Police & Fire Games in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, from July 22 – 31.

During the flag presentation ceremony on Wednesday (July 6), Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) related that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) puts a high value on the sporting event and thinks it is an honor for the country to participate in this important international event, CNA reported.

Hsu said that the World Police & Fire Games is a biennial international sporting event, and this year is the twelfth consecutive time Taiwan has sent a team to participate.

According to the event’s official website, nearly 10,000 people who work in police, fire, customs and corrections departments from all over the world will compete in more than 60 sports in the summer of 2022.

In the last event held in Chengdu in China’s Sichuan Province in 2019, Taiwan did very well in judo, taekwondo, archery, jiu-jitsu, and track & field and took home 25 gold, 24 silver, and 30 bronze medals, the minister continued.

The 29 team members for this year’s event will participate in the archery, judo, badminton, track & field, and push-pull lifting events, Hsu added.