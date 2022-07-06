Alexa
Taiwan CPI inflation hits 14-year high

Prices for essentials have been steadily rising as well

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/06 19:05
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese are feeling the pinch from inflation as the country’s consumer price index (CPI) continues to rise.

The CPI rose 3.59% in June from a year ago, the highest increase in 14 years, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on Wednesday (July 6).

The core price index, which does not include the often-volatile categories of fruit, vegetables, and energy, rose 2.77% from a year earlier in June, DGBAS data showed. It pointed out that prices for 17 essential goods, including food, toilet paper, and detergent, have been steadily rising as well, with the average prices of those products rising 5.39% since June of last year.

Since last year, the country’s CPI increases have gone above the 2% year-on-year inflation alert level for many months. Since March this year, the increases have exceeded 3% for four months in a row, indicating that inflation has remained high.
