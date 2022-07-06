Taiwan Navy’s Yushan landing platform dock sails out to sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy’s first indigenous landing platform dock, the Yushan, sailed out to sea Wednesday (July 6).

The landing dock was an example of Taiwan’s policy to manufacture as many weapons systems inside the country as possible. It was built by CSBC Corporation, Taiwan and launched in April 2021.

According to the China Times, tests in May revealed leaks, but those were repaired in time for its first journey at sea near Kaohsiung City on Wednesday. CSC Corporation, Taiwan, supplied a new type of steel resistant to low temperatures to manufacture the ship.

Once its seven phases of testing are completed, it will be handed over to the Navy, most likely in September, the report said.

The dock can transport 673 soldiers, as well as amphibious armored vehicles, Humvees, and helicopters. It also comes equipped with features protecting against electromagnetic pulses and radar detection, while surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles can also be fired from the ship.