Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Navy’s Yushan landing platform dock sails out to sea

Yushan made by CSBC Corp, Taiwan in Kaohsiung

  190
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/06 18:44
The official launch ceremony of the Yushan in April 2021. 

The official launch ceremony of the Yushan in April 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy’s first indigenous landing platform dock, the Yushan, sailed out to sea Wednesday (July 6).

The landing dock was an example of Taiwan’s policy to manufacture as many weapons systems inside the country as possible. It was built by CSBC Corporation, Taiwan and launched in April 2021.

According to the China Times, tests in May revealed leaks, but those were repaired in time for its first journey at sea near Kaohsiung City on Wednesday. CSC Corporation, Taiwan, supplied a new type of steel resistant to low temperatures to manufacture the ship.

Once its seven phases of testing are completed, it will be handed over to the Navy, most likely in September, the report said.

The dock can transport 673 soldiers, as well as amphibious armored vehicles, Humvees, and helicopters. It also comes equipped with features protecting against electromagnetic pulses and radar detection, while surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles can also be fired from the ship.
Yushan amphibious transport dock
Yushan landing dock
Navy
CSBC Corporation Taiwan
CSBC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan monitors Russian, Chinese navy near disputed Diaoyutai Islands
Taiwan monitors Russian, Chinese navy near disputed Diaoyutai Islands
2022/07/05 14:01
Taiwan’s first landing platform dock nears delivery
Taiwan’s first landing platform dock nears delivery
2022/07/04 15:56
3 Russian warships sail past east Taiwan
3 Russian warships sail past east Taiwan
2022/07/03 10:09
Taiwan to produce torpedo tubes for domestic submarine program
Taiwan to produce torpedo tubes for domestic submarine program
2022/06/28 14:14
CNN report warns of Chinese vessels more dangerous than latest aircraft carrier
CNN report warns of Chinese vessels more dangerous than latest aircraft carrier
2022/06/27 15:26