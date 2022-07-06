Taiwan's philosophical dance performance on display in Europe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese contemporary artist Lin I-chi (林弈其) addresses her life-long question about identity through a spiritual performance called "Am I."

The director of the Taitung-based art studio “The Corridor,” Lin looked at the relationship between humans and nature through her latest performance titled “Am I.” It was screened on a platform called "Made in Hong Kong Film Lab" in June.

As the only full-time artist in the family, she set foot in Amsterdam to study Fine Arts at Gerrit Rietveld Academy after graduating from Taipei First Girls High School. With the help of an art-related bachelor's degree, she devoted herself to promoting Waldorf education, also known as Steiner education, which focuses on developing pupils' intellectual, artistic, and practical skills.

However, Lin pushed herself to be more than a painter and a teacher by engaging with body movements and interacting with the environment when creating. "I tried to understand my feelings, senses, and instincts when moving around."

The artist recalled that since she was little, she often wondered "am I a cat?" or "am I a boy?" Therefore, inspired by her life-long curiosity about the human essence, "Am I" was born and recorded in Finland and the Netherlands.

During the creation, Lin realized she was holding on to bias and decided to let go and instead let nature take over. The choreographer wore only a thin leotard in the winter of northern Europe, which made her feel like a dead fish on ice in a market waiting for a sale.

In the last half-year, the artist will release a collaboration work with Pien Vrijhof, the host of a Rietveld Academy project called "Live Works."



Trailer of "Am I." (Facebook, Lin I-chi video)