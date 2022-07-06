Topping out event held for largest exhibition center in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A topping-out ceremony was held Wednesday (July 6) for the Taichung International Convention and Exhibition Center (TICEC), the largest showcase venue in central Taiwan.

Slated for completion in 2024 and opening in 2025, the facility will be able to house up to 2,360 booths and accommodate 12,600 visitors for meetings, according to Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕).

The Center is located in the Shuinan Economic and Trade Park, dubbed “The Manhattan of Taiwan.” Curvy lines will define its outlook and it will have a giant “blanket”-shaped rooftop, designed by a team of architectural experts from Taiwan and Japan.

The venue is easily accessible as it is in proximity to transportation hubs such as the Taichung MRT. The fact that it is connected to landmarks like the Taichung Green Museumbrary and Taichung Central Park will render it one of the few exhibition centers in Taiwan that is surrounded by so many green spaces.

Not only will it serve recreational purposes, but TICEC is also expected to spur local growth through clusters of tourism, accommodation, and dining industries, said Lu.



Artist's renditions of Taichung International Convention and Exhibition Center. (TICEC Website images)