Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Topping out event held for largest exhibition center in central Taiwan

Venue has a capacity for 2,360 booths to serve both commercial and recreational needs

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/06 17:40
Topping out event held for Taichung International Convention and Exhibition Center. (Taichung City Government photo)

Topping out event held for Taichung International Convention and Exhibition Center. (Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A topping-out ceremony was held Wednesday (July 6) for the Taichung International Convention and Exhibition Center (TICEC), the largest showcase venue in central Taiwan.

Slated for completion in 2024 and opening in 2025, the facility will be able to house up to 2,360 booths and accommodate 12,600 visitors for meetings, according to Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕).

The Center is located in the Shuinan Economic and Trade Park, dubbed “The Manhattan of Taiwan.” Curvy lines will define its outlook and it will have a giant “blanket”-shaped rooftop, designed by a team of architectural experts from Taiwan and Japan.

The venue is easily accessible as it is in proximity to transportation hubs such as the Taichung MRT. The fact that it is connected to landmarks like the Taichung Green Museumbrary and Taichung Central Park will render it one of the few exhibition centers in Taiwan that is surrounded by so many green spaces.

Not only will it serve recreational purposes, but TICEC is also expected to spur local growth through clusters of tourism, accommodation, and dining industries, said Lu.

Topping out event held for largest exhibition center in central Taiwan

Topping out event held for largest exhibition center in central Taiwan
Artist's renditions of Taichung International Convention and Exhibition Center. (TICEC Website images)
Taichung International Convention and Exhibition Center
Taichung
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Largest geothermal plant in Taiwan to start development in 2023
Largest geothermal plant in Taiwan to start development in 2023
2022/07/06 10:09
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle rolls out 50% discounts on bus fares for 48 routes
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle rolls out 50% discounts on bus fares for 48 routes
2022/07/05 21:17
Schools in Japan add mangoes from Taiwan to nutritious menu
Schools in Japan add mangoes from Taiwan to nutritious menu
2022/07/05 18:18
Taiwan sees US trade initiative as vital for defense of its democracy
Taiwan sees US trade initiative as vital for defense of its democracy
2022/07/05 17:31
Taiwan’s Taichung launches new ‘Seven Heroes of Guguan’ hiking certification system, rewards finishers
Taiwan’s Taichung launches new ‘Seven Heroes of Guguan’ hiking certification system, rewards finishers
2022/07/05 17:02