CAIR and HKPC Launch Joint Laboratory on AI and Robotic Applications

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 July 2022 -The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences ("CAIR") and the Hong Kong Productivity Council ("HKPC") today announced the establishment of CAIR - HKPC Joint Laboratory ("Joint Lab"). The Joint Lab will leverage the strengths of the two renowned organisations to develop innovative solutions for industries and institutions, and help enterprises tackle the challenges they face when adopting artificial intelligence ("AI") and robotics technologies. The Joint Lab will be a leading force in fostering smart manufacturing and industrial upgrading and transformation in Hong Kong, and will strengthen the momentum of a booming innovation and technology (I&T) sector to become a new growth engine for the city.Built upon CAIR's prestigious standing with its leading R&D capabilities and HKPC's wealth of expertise in the implementation of intelligent manufacturing and strong network with Hong Kong industry stakeholders, the Joint Lab is strategically positioned to act in concert with national-level policies in AI and Robotics related industries and fully tap the market potential of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Joint Lab aims to deepen the collaboration among industry, academia and research institutes, accelerate technology transfer of research achievements in AI and Robotics, and promote the development of related industries through joint R&D projects and exchange programmes. Based on the actual needs of enterprises, the Joint Lab will provide R&D and innovative applied technology solutions in fields including intelligent systems, intelligent equipment, intelligent robots, digital modelling and analysis technologies, as well as customised automatic equipment and advanced manufacturing solutions and intelligent product development services. This is the first joint lab that CAIR has launched with a Hong Kong statutory organisation, with a distinct focus on technology transfer and applications of scientific and technological breakthroughs.Prof. Dong SUN, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government; Dr Bo XU, Director of CAIR and President of Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences; Dr Hongbin LIU, Executive Director of CAIR; Mr Mohamed BUTT, Executive Director of HKPC; Mr Edmond LAI, Chief Digital Officer of HKPC; and Dr Ming GE, General Manager of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Division of HKPC, attended the ceremony. Dr Hongbin LIU, Executive Director of CAIR and Dr Ming GE, General Manager of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Division of HKPC, signed the agreement on behalf of the two partnering organisations.The Joint Lab will have its presence at CAIR and HKPC Building, advancing cooperation in these key areas:President Xi Jinping, during his inspection tour of Hong Kong on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attached great importance to Hong Kong's strengths in innovation and technology and its significant role in the nation's advancement. He expressed high expectations for those working in the sector. President Xi's support is inspiring to the I&T sector. Hong Kong will adhere to President Xi's instructions, as the city strives to become an international innovation and technology hub, strengthen the collaboration among industry, academia and research institutes, and fully integrate into the nation's overall development.Dr Bo XU, Director of CAIR and President of Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, is delighted about the partnership with HKPC. He said, "The CAIR-HKPC Joint Lab fully embodies the strengths of both organisations, with CAIR's leading research capabilities and HKPC's cutting-edge expertise and solid experience in providing innovative solutions and applied technology services for Hong Kong enterprises. CAIR is positioned to develop into a world-class innovative research institute, a global powerhouse for top talents, and a hub for I&T cooperation and exchange. President Xi has expressed strong support for Hong Kong's I&T development. We will draw guidance and inspiration from President Xi's instructions and will implement the innovation-driven development strategy with steadfast focus. As Hong Kong's booming I&T sector has gained more vigour and momentum for rapid development, CAIR will enhance our research capabilities in pioneering fields such as basic theory of new-generation AI, new human-computer interaction technology, advanced health-oriented robotics technology, and cross-modal open-source AI platform technology. CAIR will also provide staunch support to innovative collaboration among industry, academia and research institutes. With full confidence in our nation's prowess in innovation, we will pay close attention to the latest development of frontier technologies worldwide, strive to achieve key technological breakthroughs, and contribute to developing China into a world leader in science and technology."Mr Mohamed BUTT, Executive Director of HKPC, said, "This is the first time that HKPC has worked closely with the nation's top-notch research institute to set up a joint lab. We are very honoured to have this great opportunity. Going forward, HKPC will follow President Xi's instructions, sharpen our core strengths to support more Hong Kong enterprises to enhance competitiveness through innovative solutions, advanced technology, talent development and government funding, with a view to promoting smart manufacturing and industrial transformation and upgrading in Hong Kong. As the chairing organisation of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Productivity Promotion Service Alliance, HKPC will redouble our efforts to accelerate the implementation of joint projects in AI, Robotics and Big Data with other esteemed partners including the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; the Department of Automation, Tsinghua University; and Shenzhen Data Exchange. In the meantime, HKPC will continue to play a key role in nurturing talents for the I&T sector and creating more opportunities for young people, especially in advanced manufacturing. As the implementer and promoter of the industrial policy of Hong Kong, HKPC will follow the government's vision about I&T and industrial development, attracting more high-tech, high value-added industries to establish and thrive here, build a vibrant I&T ecosystem, and support Hong Kong's ascension to an international innovation and technology hub."The Joint Lab will deepen collaboration in applied R&D, technological exchange and talent development, strengthen I&T cooperation between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, promote industrial upgrading in the Greater Bay Area, expand the talent pool in the region, and enhance Hong Kong's unique advantages to fully grasp the opportunities presented by the nation's 14Five-Year Plan and the Greater Bay Area, to better integrate itself into the nation's overall development.

